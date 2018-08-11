New L.A. Restaurants and Updated Favorites for Summer 2018

Summer brings a fresh crop of new restaurants in Los Angeles, from the exclusive Japanese country inn atmosphere at Chateau Hanare to elevated falafel at Hasiba. Here’s a taste of what’s new in the city.

Chateau Marmont Grows a Charming Cottage with Chateau Hanare

Around the corner from the Chateau Marmont hotel, a vintage cottage houses Chateau Hanare, from Reika Alexander of New York’s En Japanese Brasserie. With a secluded patio in front and a cozy bar well-stocked with Japanese whiskeys, the space has the feel of a hidden countryside inn — and there’s a secret passageway directly to the hotel, making it extra-discreet for guests. Kaiseki tasting menu options include a vegan offering; à la carte standouts include the signature miso black cod as served at En Japanese Brasserie, tomato and burrata salad with dashi gelée, amberjack sashimi and a lush salmon rice pot. Desserts incorporate Asian ingredients in creative ways, including uni (sea urchin) ice cream, buckwheat tea brulee, or chocolate tart with Yamazaki whisky ice cream. 8097 Selma Ave., Los Angeles

Patrick Duffy’s Broadwater Plunge is a Homey Bar for Theater Row

Los Angeles may not have a theater district full of atmospheric watering holes like the Times Square area does, but “Dallas” star Patrick Duffy is doing his part to change that with the opening of Hollywood’s Broadwater Plunge. Sharing a building with the Broadwater Theater, home of the Sacred Fools Theater Company, the vintage-feeling space was inspired by the Owl, Duffy’s father’s bar in rural Montana, and incorporates a piece of that bar along with a library of theater scripts and a piano. Duffy’s son Padraich Duffy and daughter-in-law Emily Kosloski are also partners in the enterprise, which offers signature cocktails based on the theater’s productions and a selection of classic drinks. 6324 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

Vivid Israeli Flavors at Hasiba — and It’s Kosher

It’s no wonder the whole-grain pita bread at casual Israeli eatery Hasiba is worlds away from the bland supermarket version — the Middle Eastern café is a joint project from Alex Phaneuf and Or and Ben Amsalam of Culver City’s popular Lodge Bread. Both vegetarian and kosher, Hasiba is the spot for silky hummus paired with earthy wild mushrooms, the beloved Israeli eggplant sandwich sabich, and the au courant brunch dish shakshuka, all served with that amazing pita bread, of course. 8532 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Golden Bull Steakhouse Transforms

After nearly 70 years in Santa Monica Canyon, the Golden Bull was ready for an update. Comfy booths, fresh decor and vintage photos pay homage to the restaurant’s long history. The new menu features modern chophouse favorites like the Golden Bull burger, shrimp cocktail and crab fritters alongside steaks, chops and classic cocktails. 170 W Channel Rd, Santa Monica