‘Will & Grace’: Debra Messing Talks David Schwimmer’s Guest Role

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Debra MessingProject Angel Food honoring Debra Messing, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Don’t expect to see Ross Geller on “Will & Grace.”

Debra Messing assures us that David Schwimmer’s character on the upcoming 10th season of “Will & Grace” is nothing like his iconic “Friends” persona.

“He’s as far away from Ross as he can possibly get because he’s already mastered Ross,” Messing told Variety on Saturday night in Los Angeles at Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards, where she was honored with this year’s Founder’s Award. “I think people will be excited to see him in our world playing a different part.”

NBC announced earlier this month that Schwimmer signed on for five episodes as a love interest for Grace. The gig marks Schwimmer’s return to comedy television since starring on “Friends” and a 3-episode stint on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He co-starred in Ryan Murphy’s 2016 FX drama “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” as defense attorney Robert Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Messing was presented with her Angel Award by “Will & Grace” creators Max Mutchnik and David Kohan. While Messing jokingly called them “assholes” for telling the crowd of 500 that she likes to arrive to work in ripped sweatshirts and pajama bottoms, she got serious and emotional while recalling having to watch her favorite college acting teacher die of AIDS. “He was living alone,” she said of his final days. “He had very little money and he was declining. My fellow students between classes and rehearsals cooked meals and delivered them to his apartment. In December of 1993, at age 41, he was gone. It was a devastating loss.”

Related

Project Angel Food launched in 1989 to provide meals for people with HIV/AIDS. Since then, it has expanded its services to include any person battling a critical illness. It now prepares and delivers 12,000 meals every week throughout Los Angeles County.

“There are living angels all over the world working toward an AIDS-free generation and now that is finally within reach,” Messing said. “There is still a lot of work to do. There’s so much awfulness going on in the world today, so many of us being attacked by this administration — the LGBTQ community, women, minorities, immigrants, children, Muslims, the environment and the press. It is our responsibility — our duty! — to speak up, step out of our comfort zones and stand up for those without a voice.”

Celebrity hairstylist Chaz Dean also was honored with the Corporate Leadership Award.

Cheyenne Jackson performed a three-song set, including Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory” and “Let Me Be Your Star” with Messing’s “Smash” co-star Megan Hilty. “Fuller House” actor Juan Pablo Di Pace performed, “You Raise Me Up,” while the evening’s presenters also included Jolie Fisher, Pauley Perrette, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Charlie Sheen, Charo and Stuart O’Keefe, co-host of the new Food Network show, “Let’s Eat.”

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More TV

  • Debra MessingProject Angel Food honoring Debra

    'Will & Grace': Debra Messing Talks David Schwimmer's Guest Role

    Don’t expect to see Ross Geller on “Will & Grace.” Debra Messing assures us that David Schwimmer’s character on the upcoming 10th season of “Will & Grace” is nothing like his iconic “Friends” persona. “He’s as far away from Ross as he can possibly get because he’s already mastered Ross,” Messing told Variety on Saturday […]

  • Late-Night TV's Growing Problem: Maybe There's

    Late-Night TV Has a Growing Problem: Maybe There's Too Much of It

    Don’t expect to see Ross Geller on “Will & Grace.” Debra Messing assures us that David Schwimmer’s character on the upcoming 10th season of “Will & Grace” is nothing like his iconic “Friends” persona. “He’s as far away from Ross as he can possibly get because he’s already mastered Ross,” Messing told Variety on Saturday […]

  • David Harbour'Stranger Things' event, Los Angeles,

    'Stranger Things' Season 3 Is Inspired by 1985's 'Fletch' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Don’t expect to see Ross Geller on “Will & Grace.” Debra Messing assures us that David Schwimmer’s character on the upcoming 10th season of “Will & Grace” is nothing like his iconic “Friends” persona. “He’s as far away from Ross as he can possibly get because he’s already mastered Ross,” Messing told Variety on Saturday […]

  • Disney Channel logo

    TV News Roundup: Disney Channel Announces 'Coop & Cami' Premiere Date

    Don’t expect to see Ross Geller on “Will & Grace.” Debra Messing assures us that David Schwimmer’s character on the upcoming 10th season of “Will & Grace” is nothing like his iconic “Friends” persona. “He’s as far away from Ross as he can possibly get because he’s already mastered Ross,” Messing told Variety on Saturday […]

  • Star Wars Resistance Trailer

    'Star Wars Resistance': Disney Drops Trailer for 'The Force Awakens' Prequel Series

    Don’t expect to see Ross Geller on “Will & Grace.” Debra Messing assures us that David Schwimmer’s character on the upcoming 10th season of “Will & Grace” is nothing like his iconic “Friends” persona. “He’s as far away from Ross as he can possibly get because he’s already mastered Ross,” Messing told Variety on Saturday […]

  • Michelle Wolf Joel McHale

    Michelle Wolf, Joel McHale Talk Shows Canceled by Netflix

    Don’t expect to see Ross Geller on “Will & Grace.” Debra Messing assures us that David Schwimmer’s character on the upcoming 10th season of “Will & Grace” is nothing like his iconic “Friends” persona. “He’s as far away from Ross as he can possibly get because he’s already mastered Ross,” Messing told Variety on Saturday […]

  • Jeremy Corbyn Brexit

    British Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn to Deliver Edinburgh TV Festival Lecture

    Don’t expect to see Ross Geller on “Will & Grace.” Debra Messing assures us that David Schwimmer’s character on the upcoming 10th season of “Will & Grace” is nothing like his iconic “Friends” persona. “He’s as far away from Ross as he can possibly get because he’s already mastered Ross,” Messing told Variety on Saturday […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad