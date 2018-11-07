Lady Gaga, Sean Penn to Honor Bradley Cooper at American Cinematheque

Bradley Cooper is about to get showered in a lot of love.

The four-time Oscar nominee will receive the American Cinematheque Award later this month in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Cinematheque has now announced that the star-studded lineup paying tribute to Cooper will include his “A Star Is Born” co-stars Lady Gaga and Sam Elliott as well as Patricia Clarkson, Zach Galifianakis, Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Sienna Miller, David O. Russell, Vince Vaughn, and Brian Klugman, the writer and co-director of 2012’s “The Words.”

Sean Penn will present the award to Cooper.

Cooper made his directorial debut earlier this year with “A Star Is Born,” which quickly became an awards season favorite after it was released last month. He will next be seen in “The Mule,” co-starring and directed by Clint Eastwood.

It’s also been announced that Cooper will direct and star in an upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic.

The American Cinematheque gala takes place on Nov. 29 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The evening will begin with the presentation of the fourth annual Sid Grauman Award to Dolby Laboratories, which will be accepted on the company’s behalf by Doug Darrow.

The American Cinematheque Award is sponsored by Grow @ Annenberg, the philanthropic initiative led by the Annenberg Foundation’s Gregory Annenberg Weingarten.