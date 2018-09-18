Emmys 2018: Inside All the Post-Show Parties

The Emmys weren’t over when the credits rolled on the NBC telecast.

In fact, the ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che for the first time, was just the beginning of what turned out for many television stars and executives to be a very long night of party hopping.

First up was the Governors Ball followed by a slew of network and streaming service soirees held from downtown to West Hollywood.

Read on to get the inside details of what was happening into the wee hours of Tuesday morning…

Netflix

NeueHouse Hollywood

There was no one having a better time at the Netflix party than the young stars of “Stranger Kids.”

Millie Bobby Brown hit the dance floor for a good part of the night along with her costars Noah Schnapp and Finn Woldard.

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos arrived to the bash long after the party was well under way. James Corden pulled up at about the same time and the two men chatted as RuPaul and Michelle Visage were waiting for their car to leave.

Inside the party, there was a sushi station as well as wait staff weaving their way through the crowd offering mini sliders and pizza from Italian hotspot Jon & Vinny’s.

Related Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her' Emmys: 'The Americans' Goes Out With Key Wins for Final Season

CREDIT: Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons talked with friends at one of the many reserved seating arrangements just off the dance floor.

Corden was seen dancing as were “A Star Is Born” actor Anthony Ramos and Dascha Polanco of “Orange Is the New Black.” Polanco’s former “OITNB” co-star Samira Wiley, who won an Emmy last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys for her work on “The Handmaids Tale,” arrived a little after 11 p.m just as ITV America president Adam Sher said hello to Connie Britton, who was leaving with plans to head over to the nearby Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel for the “Saturday Night Live” party.

“13 Reasons Why” actor Tommy Dorfman was leaving when “Queer Eye” star Tan France tapped him on the shoulder and asked, “Are you leaving already?” Taraji P. Henson was heard screaming with excitement as she hugged a friend at the entrance.

While many women arrived to the party in heels, they left wearing flip flops handed out at booth inside the party.

The Netflix guest list also included “Stranger Things” star David Harbour, Benedict Cumberbatch, Wilson Cruz, Malin Akerman, Kenya Barris, Alyssa Milano, Katt Williams, Jeff Daniels, Patton Oswalt, Jason Bateman, Billy Eichner, “Queer Eye”’s Bobby Berk, Natasha Lyonne, Fred Armisen, Hal Linden and Marc Maron.—Marc Malkin

Hulu

Nomad Hotel

“The Handmaid’s Tale” may not have been able to pull out repeat Emmy wins, but that didn’t stop its platform from celebrating after the 70th annual ceremony. Hulu’s two-story fete was meant to honor its key nominees, but its guest list spanned a number of new and returning original series.

Representing “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Elisabeth Moss arrived early and popped in and out. Showrunner Bruce Miller made the rounds, in good spirits, pointing out that 20 nominations for his series was still something of which he was very proud and that he’s focusing on writing the third season. Super fan Chrissy Teigen took selfies with cast members including Ever Carradine and Samira Wiley.

Meanwhile, “I Love You, America’s” Sarah Silverman held center court downstairs with her father by her side for much of the night, just a table away from Alexis Bledel and her husband Vincent Kartheiser. Peyton List and Ajiona Alexus got their first tastes of what being in the Hulu family will be like — they star in the upcoming “Light as a Feather” thriller series bowing next month. And “Marvel’s Runaways” star James Marsters took advantage of the photo area on the second floor.

There was at least one Emmy on-site for photo opps, too: Regina King brought by her new trophy for lead actress in a limited series/tv movie for rival streamer Netflix’s “Seven Seconds.”

Guests didn’t go home empty-handed, with every party-goer getting a turn at a special vending machine that dispensed nominee-branded swag, including “The Looming Tower” power banks, “I Love You, America” sunglasses and “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Under His Eye” masks, as well as gift cards to Postmates and Lyft, and Hulu-branded slippers.Danielle Turchiano