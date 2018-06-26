Sara Evans, ‘American Idol’ Alums to Perform at White House Fourth of July Event

WASHINGTON — Singer Sara Evans and two alums from “American Idol” are among the performers scheduled for an evening Independence Day event on the south lawn of the White House, with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in attendance.

Hallmark Channel will telecast the event live starting at 8 p.m.

Also on the bill are pianist Lola Astanova, the United States Marine Band, the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters, and the United States Air Force Band’s Max Impact. The “American Idol” alums are finalists Jax and Jonny Brenns.

The Trumps will mark the Fourth of July earlier in the day with an afternoon picnic for military families.

Melania Trump said in a statement, “I’m delighted to welcome this new addition to the annual White House July 4th celebration. Americans will be able to tune in from their homes and be part of the festivities.” The National Park Service and the National Park Foundation are sponsors.

The event is separate from one held on the west end of the Capitol, “A Capitol Fourth,” which will air on PBS. John Stamos will host, with performances by Jimmy Buffett and the cast of “Escape to Margaritaville,” the Beach Boys, Pentatonix, Chita Rivera, Andy Grammer, The Temptations, Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, CeCe Winans, Joshua Bell, Kyla Jade and Jack Everly and the National Symphony Orchestra. Renee Fleming will perform “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the Broadway musical “Carousel” in a tribute to U.S. troops.