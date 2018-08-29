White House Counsel Don McGahn to Step Down, Trump Confirms

White House Counsel Don McGahn addresses the 45th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, 22 February 2018. President Trump is expected to address the conference tomorrow.WH Counsel Don McGhan addresses CPAC Conference in Maryland, National Harbor, USA - 22 Feb 2018
CREDIT: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutte

WASHINGTON — White House Counsel Don McGahn will leave the Trump administration this fall, the latest high-profile exit of the top members of the president’s team.

President Donald Trump announced that McGahn will leave in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

“White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!” Trump wrote.

McGahn’s exit will likely leave his successor to deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. If Democrats win the House or the Senate, his successor also would likely have to grapple with what is expected to be a flurry of new congressional investigations.

His exit also comes after the news last week that he met with Mueller and has cooperated with the investigation. According to The New York Times, McGahn met with investigators for a total of 30 hours over the past nine months. Mueller’s team is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice in trying to end the investigation.

Axios first reported on Wednesday of Mcgann’s pending exit, and reported that his preferred successor is Emmet Flood, who works in the office of the White House Counsel.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, responded to the news of McGahn’s departure by urging Trump to try to retain him. “@realdonaldtrump I hope it’s not true McGahn is leaving WhiteHouse Counsel. U can’t let that happen,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Times reported in January that Trump ordered Mueller to be fired in June, 2017, but McGahn threatened to quit, and the president backed down.

 

 

