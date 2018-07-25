White House Bans CNN Reporter From Trump Event

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kaitlin Collins
CREDIT: Courtesy of CNN

WASHINGTON — CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins was denied access to cover an open press event in the Rose Garden in retaliation for asking President Donald Trump questions earlier in the day, the network said on Wednesday.

“We demand better,” CNN said in a statement.

The network said Collins “was told by deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine and press secretary Sarah Sanders that her questions were ‘inappropriate.’ They were not. Just because the White House is uncomfortable with a question regarding the news of the day doesn’t mean the question isn’t relevant and shouldn’t be asked. This decision to bar a member of the press is retaliatory in nature and not indicative of an open and free press.”

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Collins “sorted questions and refused to leave despite being repeatedly asked to do so. Subsequently our staff informed her she was not welcome to participate in the next event, but made clear that any other journalist from her network could attend. She said it didn’t matter to her because she hadn’t planned to be there anyway. To be clear, we support a free press and ask that everyone be respectful of the presidency and guests at the White House.”

Earlier in the day, Collins was in the pool for a “photo spray” — a short availability for the media — in which Trump was meeting with Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission. CNN said she asked Trump a series of questions, including, “Did Michael Cohen betray you, Mr. President?” “Mr. President, are you worried about what Michael Cohen is about to say to the prosecutors?” “Are you worried about what is on the other tapes, Mr. President?”and  “Why is Vladimir Putin not accepting your invitation?”

Related

The questions were references to some of the stories of the day, and one that Trump himself has tweeted about: the release of a 2016 tape recording of Trump and his then-attorney Cohen discussing the payment for the rights to former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s story. She alleges that she had an affair with Trump in 2016. CNN obtained the tape and ran it on air on Tuesday evening.

Trump and Juncker appeared in the Rose Garden later on Wednesday to make a trade announcement, but CNN said Collins was told she was not invited.

Olivier Knox, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said they “strongly condemn the White House’s misguided and inappropriate decision today to bar one of our members from an open press event after she asked questions they did not like. This type of retaliation is wholly inappropriate, wrong-headed, and weak. It cannot stand. Reporters asking questions of powerful government officials, up to and including the President, helps hold those people accountable. In our republic, the WHCA supports the prerogative of all reporters to do their jobs without fear of reprisal from the government.”

Other media organizations came to CNN’s defense, including Fox News.

“We stand in strong solidarity with CNN for the right to full access for our journalists as part of a free and unfettered press,” Fox News president Jay Wallace said in a statement.

Popular on Variety

  • "Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on The Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul In 'Better Call Saul'

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

More Politics

  • Kaitlin Collins

    White House Bans CNN Reporter From Trump Event

    WASHINGTON — CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins was denied access to cover an open press event in the Rose Garden in retaliation for asking President Donald Trump questions earlier in the day, the network said on Wednesday. “We demand better,” CNN said in a statement. The network said Collins “was told by deputy chief of staff […]

  • Ajit Pai Free Speech

    FCC Chairman Says He Stands by Sinclair Decision in Wake of Trump Tweet

    WASHINGTON — CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins was denied access to cover an open press event in the Rose Garden in retaliation for asking President Donald Trump questions earlier in the day, the network said on Wednesday. “We demand better,” CNN said in a statement. The network said Collins “was told by deputy chief of staff […]

  • The United States Capitol Building, Washington

    Gonring, Spahn and Associates to Open Office in D.C.

    WASHINGTON — CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins was denied access to cover an open press event in the Rose Garden in retaliation for asking President Donald Trump questions earlier in the day, the network said on Wednesday. “We demand better,” CNN said in a statement. The network said Collins “was told by deputy chief of staff […]

  • Lucille Lortel Awards 2015 full list

    Cher, Reba McEntire and 'Hamilton' Creators to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

    WASHINGTON — CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins was denied access to cover an open press event in the Rose Garden in retaliation for asking President Donald Trump questions earlier in the day, the network said on Wednesday. “We demand better,” CNN said in a statement. The network said Collins “was told by deputy chief of staff […]

  • Ajit Pai Free Speech

    Appeals Court Dismisses Challenge to FCC's 'UHF Discount'

    WASHINGTON — CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins was denied access to cover an open press event in the Rose Garden in retaliation for asking President Donald Trump questions earlier in the day, the network said on Wednesday. “We demand better,” CNN said in a statement. The network said Collins “was told by deputy chief of staff […]

  • Georgia Lawmaker Jason Spencer Resigns After

    Georgia Lawmaker to Resign After Shouting Racial Slur on Sacha Baron Cohen's Show

    WASHINGTON — CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins was denied access to cover an open press event in the Rose Garden in retaliation for asking President Donald Trump questions earlier in the day, the network said on Wednesday. “We demand better,” CNN said in a statement. The network said Collins “was told by deputy chief of staff […]

  • Michael CohenMichael Cohen, a former lawyer

    CNN Obtains Tape of Trump, Cohen Discussing Payment for Playboy Model's Story

    WASHINGTON — CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins was denied access to cover an open press event in the Rose Garden in retaliation for asking President Donald Trump questions earlier in the day, the network said on Wednesday. “We demand better,” CNN said in a statement. The network said Collins “was told by deputy chief of staff […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad