How to Watch the 2018 Midterm Elections Online

Getting to the polling place can be a battle in and of itself, but finding out the results should be much easier.

A number of news stations across television and radio will be streaming their midterm election coverage online, offering a variety of viewing options including digital apps and websites that will cover the entirety of the results on Tuesday. Whether viewers want their election results delivered sans political leaning or with full-throttled party allegiance, there’s something for everyone in this year’s election night line-up.

See a breakdown of midterm election coverage below.

ABC News

ABC News will kick off its coverage of the 2018 midterm election on its live-stream beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET and on the network’s digital apps. George Stephanopoulos will host primetime coverage, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET with guests like David Muir, Martha Raddatz, and Jonathan Karl. The network will also stream on Amazon Fire TV and Apple.

Bloomberg

David Westin will host Bloomberg’s coverage of the election, which viewers can watch at the network’s online livestream.

CBS News

CBS News will begin its non-partisan coverage at 5 p.m. ET on its streaming app CBSN before kicking off its primetime coverage at 8 p.m., which will include guests like Norah O’Donnell and Jeff Glor as well as its “Campaign 2018” special. The network will also stream on Amazon Fire TV and Apple.

CNN

CNN viewers can tune into the CNN Go live-streaming service to watch its “Election Night in America” coverage, which begins at 5 p.m. ET with panel leaders Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, and Anderson Cooper. Anchoring the network’s late-night coverage is Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, who will continue on through the night. The network will continue to lift its cable restrictions, allowing even those without a cable login to watch, until Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN’s election night coverage will begin both on screen and on C-SPAN radio at 8 p.m. ET, featuring results from the Associated Press as well as victory and concession speeches from various candidates.

Fox News

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are kicking off the Fox News midterm election coverage with “America’s Election HQ: 2018 Midterms” at 6 p.m. ET. They will also be joined by Fox Business’ coverage beginning with “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” at 8 p.m. ET. Both Fox News and Fox Business can be live-streamed at Fox News Go.

NBC

NBC will be live-streaming election coverage throughout the afternoon and evening along with its sister network MSNBC. Viewers can find the live-stream at NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the NBC News app, or by using Amazon Fire TV or Apple.

PBS

Judy Woodruff will host PBS’ primetime election coverage, which is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the election special on PBS stations nationwide as well as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Ustream. “NewsHour” will also update its 6 p.m. daily newscast at 7 p.m. prior to the coverage.

Roku

Roku owners will be able to watch election coverage from CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, Newsy, Newsmax, Univision Now, and CNNgo for no additional cost, even without a cable network subscription.

Snapchat

Snapchat will offer social media users two election coverage options, including the app’s official coverage with “Good Luck America” host Peter Hamby at 6 p.m. ET and the Washington Post’s coverage, which will live-stream from the news organization’s Snapchat Discover account.