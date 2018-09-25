UN Laughs at Trump for Boasting During Assembly Speech

President Donald Trump claimed that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” drawing laughter from an audience at the United Nations on Tuesday.

In his speech at #UNGA, Trump said that "we have accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." The room full of world dignitaries erupted in laughter. https://t.co/TgdEGXBJz9 pic.twitter.com/KBgAmrPl6B — Vox (@voxdotcom) September 25, 2018

“So true,” Trump continued, which caused more laughter in the General Assembly hall.

“Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” Trump responded, prompting the loudest response yet from the crowd.

Trump gave his second address before the U.N. General Assembly, which had a less enthusiastic response from global leaders than attendees at his own rallies, where he has made similar boasts.

In June, Trump claimed that he has “accomplished a lot — many believe more than any President in his first 500 days,” pointing to tax and regulation cuts and “Best Economy & Jobs EVER.”

This is my 500th. Day in Office and we have accomplished a lot – many believe more than any President in his first 500 days. Massive Tax & Regulation Cuts, Military & Vets, Lower Crime & Illegal Immigration, Stronger Borders, Judgeships, Best Economy & Jobs EVER, and much more… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Trump often criticized former President Barack Obama, tweeting he was a “laughing stock to the entire World” because of his ineffective leadership. However, Trump’s own foreign policy has drawn criticism, with polls showing that U.S. favorability has declined since he became President.

We need a President who isn't a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2014

Trump’s relationship with the UN has also been strained one, and he has previously characterized the institution as unnecessary. In his speech Tuesday, he slammed countries like Iran, and discussed global trade and mass migration, two cornerstone issues of his presidential campaign.