You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

UN Laughs at Trump for Boasting During Assembly Speech

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trump UN
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump claimed that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” drawing laughter from an audience at the United Nations on Tuesday.

“So true,” Trump continued, which caused more laughter in the General Assembly hall.

“Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” Trump responded, prompting the loudest response yet from the crowd.

Trump gave his second address before the U.N. General Assembly, which had a less enthusiastic response from global leaders than attendees at his own rallies, where he has made similar boasts.

In June, Trump claimed that he has “accomplished a lot — many believe more than any President in his first 500 days,” pointing to tax and regulation cuts and “Best Economy & Jobs EVER.”

Trump often criticized  former President Barack Obama, tweeting he was a “laughing stock to the entire World” because of his ineffective leadership. However, Trump’s own foreign policy has drawn criticism, with polls showing that U.S. favorability has declined since he became President.

Trump’s relationship with the UN has also been strained one, and he has previously characterized the institution as unnecessary. In his speech Tuesday, he slammed countries like Iran, and discussed global trade and mass migration, two cornerstone issues of his presidential campaign.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Politics

  • Trump UN

    UN Laughs at Trump for Boasting During Assembly Speech

    President Donald Trump claimed that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” drawing laughter from an audience at the United Nations on Tuesday. In his speech at #UNGA, Trump said that "we have accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." The room […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Dismisses Claims of Second Kavanaugh Accuser, Notes She Was 'Inebriated'

    President Donald Trump claimed that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” drawing laughter from an audience at the United Nations on Tuesday. In his speech at #UNGA, Trump said that "we have accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." The room […]

  • Brett Kavanaugh

    Time's Up Calls for Brett Kavanaugh to Withdraw Supreme Court Nomination

    President Donald Trump claimed that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” drawing laughter from an audience at the United Nations on Tuesday. In his speech at #UNGA, Trump said that "we have accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." The room […]

  • Rod Rosenstein out

    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to Meet Trump Thursday Amid Cloudy Future

    President Donald Trump claimed that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” drawing laughter from an audience at the United Nations on Tuesday. In his speech at #UNGA, Trump said that "we have accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." The room […]

  • Brett Kavanaugh delivers remarks after United

    Brett Kavanaugh Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Second Woman

    President Donald Trump claimed that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” drawing laughter from an audience at the United Nations on Tuesday. In his speech at #UNGA, Trump said that "we have accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." The room […]

  • RESTRICTION: NO New York or New

    Time's Up to Stage National Walkout to Support Brett Kavanaugh Accuser

    President Donald Trump claimed that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” drawing laughter from an audience at the United Nations on Tuesday. In his speech at #UNGA, Trump said that "we have accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." The room […]

  • EXCLUSIVEMandatory Credit: Photo by Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

    Rosario Dawson on Running for Political Office: 'Maybe Down the Line'

    President Donald Trump claimed that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” drawing laughter from an audience at the United Nations on Tuesday. In his speech at #UNGA, Trump said that "we have accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." The room […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad