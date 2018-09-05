Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Testify on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and ’s Jack Dorsey faced lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as lawmakers reiterated their concerns over foreign influence of the social media platforms, including Russian interference and recent alarm over Iran.

Just outside a hearing room in the Dirksen Senate Office building, radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones held court with reporters, vowing to bring down big tech companies, describing them as “authoritarian,” and warning of foreign influence on mainstream media and Hollywood, among other things. His show, “Infowars,” was pulled from an array of platforms for violating the terms of service.

He urged President Trump to use antitrust law to crack down on the companies, but he declined to say when he had last talked to the president.

At the start of the hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the committee chairman, said that progress had been made by the platforms in detecting foreign interference, citing the recent removal by Facebook, and Google of Iranian-linked efforts to target Americans via social media.

“Without question, positive things are happening,” he said, adding that “it takes courage to call out a state actor, and your companies have done that.”

Sandberg and Dorsey sat about a yard away from each other, and next to them was an empty chair at the witness table — representing the fact that a representative from Google was not present. Google declined to send Larry Page, as requested by the committee, and instead offered to send its chief legal officer, Kent Walker. But that was rejected by senators.

“I’m deeply disappointed that Google, one of the most influential digital platforms in the world, chose not to send its own top corporate leadership to engage this committee,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the top Democrat on the committee. Other senators also singled out the company for not sending a top-level official.

Warner and Burr acknowledged some of the progress that the platforms had made in detecting foreign interference, but Warner said that he doubted that the platforms will “be able to truly address this challenge on your own.”

“The era of the Wild West in social media is coming to an end,” Warner said. “Where we go from here is an open question,” he said.

Warner wrote a white paper outlining potential regulation of technology firms.

“We’re on the cusp of a new era of exploitation, potentially harnessing hacked personal information to enable tailored and targeted disinformation and social engineering efforts. This should frighten is all.”

Republicans also were expected to raise concerns about political bias among the technology giants. Sandberg and Dorsey appeared at the Senate Intelligence Committee in the morning, but Dorsey was scheduled to testify at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing that was to focus on transparency and accountability.

“We aren’t proud of how that free and open exchange has been weaponized and used to distract and divide people and our nation,” Dorsey said, occasionally reading from a cellphone as he addressed the senators. “We found ourselves unprepared and ill-equipped for the immensity of the problems that we’ve acknowledged.”

“We’re identifying and challenging eight to ten million suspicious accounts every week and we’re thwarting over a half million accounts from logging into Twitter every single day,” he said.

Sandberg said that “we were too slow to spot this and to act,” but insisted that they have made progress in spotting and blocking bad actors on the platform.

Sandberg said that Facebook also was blocking “millions of attempts to register false accounts each and every day.”

Follow updates here.