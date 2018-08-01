TV Station Groups Hit With Class Action Suits Over Claims of Antitrust Violations

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sinclair Broadcast Group
CREDIT: Steve Ruark/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The reports that the Justice Department is investigating Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Media, and other broadcasters over potential antitrust violations has led to a series of class action lawsuits.

The latest is a Mobile, Ala., law firm that bought broadcast advertising time and is suing a half-dozen station groups, claiming that coordination between their sales teams artificially drove up prices of spots.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this week in federal court in Chicago, and names Sinclair, Tribune, Gray Television, Tegna Inc., Hearst Communications, and Nexstar. The plaintiffs are seeking class action status.

The DOJ has declined comment on its investigation, but a source said that it grew out of the DOJ’s examination of Sinclair’s proposed merger with Tribune.

The lawsuit claims that the stations “unlawfully shared information and coordinated efforts to artificially inflate prices for television commercials.”

“Specifically, instead of competing with each other on prices for advertising sales, as competitors normally do, defendants and their co-conspirators shared proprietary information and conspired to fix prices and reduce competition in the market,” the lawsuit stated.

Related

The plaintiffs, represented by the law firm of Robins Kaplan, tie industry consolidation to the greater temptation among ad sales teams to collude with rivals. In naming the defendants, they cite media reports of the DOJ investigation.

“In today’s media landscape, spending on television ads is falling fast,” said Hollis Salzman, co-chair of the firm’s antitrust and trade regulation group. “Our client’s complaint alleges that the defendants tried to defy the gravity of that decline by colluding to raise their prices.”

The lawsuit identifies instances where the broadcast rivals would have the opportunity to share information. It cited the announcement in November of the lawsuit of the TV Interface Practices Initiative, which included Hearst, Nexstar, Sinclair, Tegna, and Tribune, and was devoted to creating “standard-based interfaces to accelerate electronic advertising transactions for local TV broadcasters and their media agency partners.”

Among other things, the lawsuit seeks three times the amount of damages and attorneys fees.

Another firm, the Law Offices of Peter Miller in Little Rock, Ark., filed a class action lawsuit on Friday in Maryland, where Sinclair is based. Sinclair and Tribune were named as defendants in that litigation.

The station groups either declined comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Politics

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group

    TV Station Groups Hit With Class Action Suits Over Claims of Antitrust Violations

    WASHINGTON — The reports that the Justice Department is investigating Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Media, and other broadcasters over potential antitrust violations has led to a series of class action lawsuits. The latest is a Mobile, Ala., law firm that bought broadcast advertising time and is suing a half-dozen station groups, claiming that coordination between […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Calls for Attorney General to End Mueller Investigation 'Right Now'

    WASHINGTON — The reports that the Justice Department is investigating Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Media, and other broadcasters over potential antitrust violations has led to a series of class action lawsuits. The latest is a Mobile, Ala., law firm that bought broadcast advertising time and is suing a half-dozen station groups, claiming that coordination between […]

  • U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as

    CNN's Jim Acosta Faces Taunts From Trump Supporters at Tampa Rally

    WASHINGTON — The reports that the Justice Department is investigating Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Media, and other broadcasters over potential antitrust violations has led to a series of class action lawsuits. The latest is a Mobile, Ala., law firm that bought broadcast advertising time and is suing a half-dozen station groups, claiming that coordination between […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Removes 'Coordinated Inauthentic' Accounts Tied to Polarizing Political Issues

    WASHINGTON — The reports that the Justice Department is investigating Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Media, and other broadcasters over potential antitrust violations has led to a series of class action lawsuits. The latest is a Mobile, Ala., law firm that bought broadcast advertising time and is suing a half-dozen station groups, claiming that coordination between […]

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    Judge in AT&T Trial Orders Unsealing of Most Bench Conference Transcripts

    WASHINGTON — The reports that the Justice Department is investigating Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Media, and other broadcasters over potential antitrust violations has led to a series of class action lawsuits. The latest is a Mobile, Ala., law firm that bought broadcast advertising time and is suing a half-dozen station groups, claiming that coordination between […]

  • Netflix - THE BLEEDING EDGE

    PopPolitics: Did Netflix's 'The Bleeding Edge' Force a Medical Device Off the Market? (Listen)

    WASHINGTON — The reports that the Justice Department is investigating Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Media, and other broadcasters over potential antitrust violations has led to a series of class action lawsuits. The latest is a Mobile, Ala., law firm that bought broadcast advertising time and is suing a half-dozen station groups, claiming that coordination between […]

  • Donald Trump

    New York Times Publisher Says He Warned Trump Over Attacks on Media

    WASHINGTON — The reports that the Justice Department is investigating Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Media, and other broadcasters over potential antitrust violations has led to a series of class action lawsuits. The latest is a Mobile, Ala., law firm that bought broadcast advertising time and is suing a half-dozen station groups, claiming that coordination between […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad