Trump’s Latest Attack: ‘Fake News’ Media Are ‘True Enemy of the People’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump continued to blame the media for anger and polarization in the political sphere, calling the “fake news media” the “true enemy of the people.”

He’s used the reference before, but in the wake of a deadly shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue and the mailing of pipe bombs to some of Trump’s high profile critics, he’s tried to pin the blame for the toxic political environment on the news media.

He wrote on Twitter on Monday, “There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame… of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!”

With just eight days until the midterm elections, Trump has been escalating his rhetoric against the news media, something that has proven to resonate with many of his core supporters.

Jim Sciutto, co-anchor of “CNN Newsroom,” which was on the air during the evacuation of the CNN headquarters last week following the discovery of a suspicious package, said in response to Trump’s tweet, “Mr. President @realDonaldTrump I watched my team escorted out of our NY HQ five days ago as the NYPD isolated a bomb in our building. We reported the facts, as we always do. We are not fake news. We are journalists doing our jobs as best we can every day.”

Chuck Todd, the moderator of “Meet the Press,” wrote, “If you actually believe media is the problem then the last thing one should do is respond with your own hate and anger… Try leading; try setting an example; Try living by the mantra ‘two wrongs don’t make a right.’ But then that would mean cutting back on stoking the division.”