×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump to Nominate William Barr as Attorney General, Former Fox News Anchor Heather Nauert as UN Ambassador

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Heather Nauert
CREDIT: AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he will nominate William Barr as his next attorney general.

Barr served in that post during George H.W. Bush’s administration from 1991 to 1993.

“He was my first choice since day one,” Trump told reporters.

Matthew Whitaker has been acting attorney general for the past month, but has faced ethical questions. Scholars have also raised red flags over Whitaker’s lack of Senate confirmation.

Trump will also nominate Heather Nauert, a former Fox News personality and the current spokeswoman at the State Department, as his next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She will succeed Nikki Haley.

Trump told reporters that Nauert “has done a great job working with Mike Pompeo and others over at the state department.” “She’s very talented, very smart, very quick and I think that she will be respected by all,” he added.

If confirmed, Barr would be the permanent successor to Jeff Sessions, who was ousted as attorney general the day after the midterm elections. Trump often sparred with Sessions, primarily over Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Trump campaign officials colluded with the government of Vladimir Putin.

Barr is a member of the board of WarnerMedia, formerly Time Warner. Barr was at a key meeting between the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Time Warner executives in November, 2017, just weeks before the government sued to block the company’s proposed merger with AT&T. In a sworn affidavit, Barr offered an account of the meeting that conflicted with that of Makan Delrahim, the chief of the Antitrust Division. Barr also said that he questioned the Antitrust Division’s motivations in pursuing the lawsuit.

Barr served as general counsel to Verizon Communications, and its predecessor companies, from 1994 to 2008.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Politics

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group

    FCC Chairman Announces New Administrative Law Judge

    WASHINGTON — Jane Hinckley Halprin will serve as the FCC’s new administrative law judge, succeeding Richard Sippel, who has been in the post for 32 years. Halprin’s appointment could have an impact on Sinclair Broadcast Group. In July, the FCC referred Sinclair’s proposed merger with Tribune Media to the judge, on the claim that the [...]

  • at&t time warner merger

    Judges Question DOJ's Arguments in Appeal of AT&T Antitrust Decision

    WASHINGTON — AT&T’s merger with Time Warner faced a new round of judicial scrutiny on Thursday as a three-judge panel weighed whether there were clear errors in a district court decision that cleared the way for the transaction. The panel — Judith Rogers, a Clinton appointee; Robert L. Wilkins, an Obama appointee; and David Sentelle, [...]

  • Pool ImageMandatory Credit: Photo by ALEX

    President Trump, Predecessors Gather for George H. W. Bush's State Funeral

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will gather with his former predecessors at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday for the state funeral of George H.W. Bush, an event likely to emphasize the 41st president’s decency and grace at a time when politics has gotten more tribal and polarized. Prince Charles and other world figures are also [...]

  • Michael Flynn guilty

    Special Counsel Recommends Lenient Sentence for Michael Flynn

    WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team is recommending that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn get a lesser sentence, including one that does not include jail time, citing his cooperation with the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between Russian sources and the Trump campaign. “Given the defendant’s substantial assistance and other considerations set forth [...]

  • Amandla Stenberg2018 Equality Now's "Make Equality

    Amandla Stenberg, 'Handmaid's Tale' Author Margaret Atwood Honored By Equality Now

    Amandla Stenberg is unleashing “rain and thunder” with her activism. So said Tracee Ellis Ross on Monday while presenting the Change Maker Award to “The Hate U Give” star at Equality Now‘s Make Equality Reality Gala on Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. “I’m starting to understand that the world is always going [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad