Trump Blasts CNN for ‘Blaming Me’ for Suspected Mail Bombs

Ted Johnson

Donald Trump
CREDIT: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump continued to turn attention to the media in the aftermath of the spate of suspected mail bombs sent to CNN and some of his prominent critics, this time complaining that the cable news network was casting blame on him.

“Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential,'” he tweeted.

His CNN bashing is not unusual, nor is it all that surprising when it was sent: 3:14 a.m.

But Trump’s response to the discovery of the 10 suspicious packages, including those intended for former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has been in large part another way to air his grievances about the way he and his administration have been covered. On Thursday at the White House, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders complained that 90% of coverage of the president is negative, while calling it “ridiculous” to suggest that Trump’s rhetoric was in some way responsible for the mailing of the threatening packages.

Trump and his media allies have pointed to the overheated rhetoric of those on the left, including the hounding of members of the administration as they eat at D.C. restaurants.

