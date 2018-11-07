Trump Rips Into CNN’s Jim Acosta: ‘You Are a Rude, Terrible Person’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump clashed with CNN’s Jim Acosta and other reporters at his first post-midterm press conference after his party lost control of the House.

As Acosta persisted in asking questions about Trump’s claim that a caravan of migrants posed a threat to the country, Trump at one point walked away from the lectern and then looked at Acosta and said, “CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person.”

Trump called on NBC News’ Peter Alexander, but Alexander tried to defend Acosta. Trump then said that he didn’t like Alexander very much either.