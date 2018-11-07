You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Rips Into CNN’s Jim Acosta: ‘You Are a Rude, Terrible Person’

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump Midterm Press Conference
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump clashed with CNN’s Jim Acosta and other reporters at his first post-midterm press conference after his party lost control of the House.

As Acosta persisted in asking questions about Trump’s claim that a caravan of migrants posed a threat to the country, Trump at one point walked away from the lectern and then looked at Acosta and said, “CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person.”

Trump called on NBC News’ Peter Alexander, but Alexander tried to defend Acosta. Trump then said that he didn’t like Alexander very much either.

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Politics

  • Donald Trump Midterm Press Conference

    Trump Rips Into CNN's Jim Acosta: 'You Are a Rude, Terrible Person'

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump clashed with CNN’s Jim Acosta and other reporters at his first post-midterm press conference after his party lost control of the House. As Acosta persisted in asking questions about Trump’s claim that a caravan of migrants posed a threat to the country, Trump at one point walked away from the […]

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum Booed, Removed at L.A.'s Israel Film Festival After Anti-Trump Comments

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump clashed with CNN’s Jim Acosta and other reporters at his first post-midterm press conference after his party lost control of the House. As Acosta persisted in asking questions about Trump’s claim that a caravan of migrants posed a threat to the country, Trump at one point walked away from the […]

  • Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke at

    Beto O'Rourke Drops F-Bomb on Live TV During Concession Speech

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump clashed with CNN’s Jim Acosta and other reporters at his first post-midterm press conference after his party lost control of the House. As Acosta persisted in asking questions about Trump’s claim that a caravan of migrants posed a threat to the country, Trump at one point walked away from the […]

  • Gavin Newsom

    Gavin Newsom Wins California Governor's Race

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump clashed with CNN’s Jim Acosta and other reporters at his first post-midterm press conference after his party lost control of the House. As Acosta persisted in asking questions about Trump’s claim that a caravan of migrants posed a threat to the country, Trump at one point walked away from the […]

  • Ayanna Presley, Jared Polis, Rashida Tlaib

    First Gay Governor Elected as Women of Color Make History in House and Senate

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump clashed with CNN’s Jim Acosta and other reporters at his first post-midterm press conference after his party lost control of the House. As Acosta persisted in asking questions about Trump’s claim that a caravan of migrants posed a threat to the country, Trump at one point walked away from the […]

  • House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of

    Democrats Win Back Control of House, Republicans Will Hold Senate

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump clashed with CNN’s Jim Acosta and other reporters at his first post-midterm press conference after his party lost control of the House. As Acosta persisted in asking questions about Trump’s claim that a caravan of migrants posed a threat to the country, Trump at one point walked away from the […]

  • Beyonce Beto O'Rourke

    Beyonce Endorses Beto O'Rourke on Election Day

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump clashed with CNN’s Jim Acosta and other reporters at his first post-midterm press conference after his party lost control of the House. As Acosta persisted in asking questions about Trump’s claim that a caravan of migrants posed a threat to the country, Trump at one point walked away from the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad