Trump Seizes on Samantha Bee Remark to Claim a ‘Total Double Standard’

WASHINGTON — President Trump asked why TBS has not fired Samantha Bee for the vulgar insult she made about his daughter, Ivanka, and said that it was another indication of the media’s “double standard.”

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” he wrote in a tweet. “A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

Bee had called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—” in a segment on immigration. She later apologized.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” she tweeted. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Moments later, TBS also apologized on Twitter, noting that “it was our mistake too.”

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night,” the network wrote. “Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Trump’s claim of a “double standard” apparently was a reference to the decision by ABC earlier this week to cancel “Roseanne” after star Roseanne Barr sent out a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. The president did not address the content of Barr’s tweet, but seized on reports that Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger called Jarrett in the aftermath, but did not call him after controversial comments were made by personalities on ABC and ESPN.

In the segment , Bee criticized Ivanka Trump for posting a photo with her children on social media. She cited reports that federal authorities had lost track of 1,500 migrant children, and to statements made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He said that those trying to come into the U.S. without documentation would be separated from their children.

“Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—,” she said. “He listens to you. Put on something tight and low cut and tell him to f—— stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Bee’s comment “vile and vicious” and urged Time Warner, which owns TBS and CNN parent Turner, to take disciplinary action.

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” she said. “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”