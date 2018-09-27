You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Six Wildest Moments From Trump’s Bizarre Press Conference

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump listens as he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, in New YorkTrump, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

President Trump talks a lot to the media, but more often than not it’s when he responds to shouted questions, appears with a foreign leader, or chats up reporters on Air Force One.

Wednesday’s press conference was a rarity: A full-fledged, freewheeling solo meeting with the media, where he riffed for an hour and 20 minutes, that at times bordered on the bizarre. As CNN’s Jim Acosta said afterward, “I’m not sure this press conference ever was on the rails.”

The press conference was Trump’s longest since February, 2017, when he held a similar event at the White House that also veered from one unusual moment to the next. He has not held one like it until now, and he seemed to relish in sparring and riffing with the press corps.

Here’s a glance at six of the standout media moments from this event:

‘Please sit down.’ Trump seemed genuinely puzzled when Acosta, before asking his question, asked that a female reporter be called upon to ask about the Brett Kavanaugh accusations.

“What does he mean by that, explain?” Trump said.

He shook his head before saying he “wouldn’t mind that at all.”

“Wouldn’t make any difference to me,” Trump said.

Related

At that point, no female journalists had been called upon, and when he did, he sometimes talked over them as they tried to get a question out.

CBS News’ Weijia Jang tried to ask about how allegations that have been made against him have affected his opinion of the Kavanaugh situation.

“You’ve been asking a question for 10 minutes. Please sit down,” Trump said.

She persisted, and he said that the “false” accusations made against him “absolutely” colored how he felt about the Kavanaugh case.

‘Ask Sean Hannity.’ Trump spoke extensively about those accusations against him, made by “four or five women” during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump claimed that the women “got paid a lot of money to make up stories about me,” but it was only Fox News that covered the story.

“You can check with Sean Hannity,” he said.

Trump insisted that the claims against him were “false” and were driven by the desire by the women to cash in on his fame.

The list of women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct is more than four or five, according to The Huffington Post, and some continue to pursue their claims in court.

One of the women, Summer Zervos, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” is suing Trump in a New York court for defamation, after he denied her claim that he groped her as she sought his advice in a 2007 meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel. That litigation is ongoing.

Washington’s ‘bad past.’ As he slammed the Democrats as “con artists” in their opposition to the Kavanaugh nomination, Trump speculated that they would vote even against George Washington were he to be put forward as a nominee.

“He may have had a bad past…Didn’t he have a couple of things in his past?” Trump said, seemingly amused at the speculation.

“George Washington would be voted against 100 percent by Schumer and the con artists. 100 percent. 100 percent. So it really doesn’t matter from their standpoint.”

‘Laughing with me.’ Trump drew laughter recently at the United Nations General Assembly when he claimed that his administration had accomplished more in two years than “almost any administration.” At the press conference, though, he claimed that the idea that foreign leaders were laughing at him was “fake news.”

“They weren’t laughing at me. They were laughing with me. We had fun,” he said.

‘Say thank you.’ Trump’s obsession with The New York Times was apparent as he called on reporter Mark Landler.

After referring to the paper as “failing,” Landler noted that the Times actually was “thriving.”

Trump, seeking to take credit for circulation gains, responded, “Say thank you, Donald Trump.”

“I think I’ll stop short of that,” Landler responded.

For all of the criticism that Trump has had of the paper, all of his references to its stories as fake news and even a campaign threat to sue them, he can’t ignore his hometown newspaper of record. During the press conference, he admitted, “I still love the paper.”

‘Very, very large brain.’ Trump defended his administration’s policy toward China, and referred to an expert on China who was “on a show” recently talking about the administration’s strategy, which includes the imposition of an array of tariffs.

“He was saying that China has total respect for Donald Trump and for Donald Trump’s very, very large brain.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Politics

  • President Donald Trump listens as he

    Six Wildest Moments From Trump's Bizarre Press Conference

    President Trump talks a lot to the media, but more often than not it’s when he responds to shouted questions, appears with a foreign leader, or chats up reporters on Air Force One. Wednesday’s press conference was a rarity: A full-fledged, freewheeling solo meeting with the media, where he riffed for an hour and 20 minutes, […]

  • President Donald Trump listens as he

    Trump Calls Kavanaugh Accusations 'All False' in Rambling Press Conference

    President Trump talks a lot to the media, but more often than not it’s when he responds to shouted questions, appears with a foreign leader, or chats up reporters on Air Force One. Wednesday’s press conference was a rarity: A full-fledged, freewheeling solo meeting with the media, where he riffed for an hour and 20 minutes, […]

  • Brett Kavanaugh

    Third Accuser Claims Kavanaugh Was Present at Parties Where Girls Were Drugged, Raped

    President Trump talks a lot to the media, but more often than not it’s when he responds to shouted questions, appears with a foreign leader, or chats up reporters on Air Force One. Wednesday’s press conference was a rarity: A full-fledged, freewheeling solo meeting with the media, where he riffed for an hour and 20 minutes, […]

  • White House Shutterstock

    Music Modernization Act Heads to President Trump for Signature

    President Trump talks a lot to the media, but more often than not it’s when he responds to shouted questions, appears with a foreign leader, or chats up reporters on Air Force One. Wednesday’s press conference was a rarity: A full-fledged, freewheeling solo meeting with the media, where he riffed for an hour and 20 minutes, […]

  • Jeff Sessions

    Justice Department Meeting Focuses on Privacy and Antitrust Issues of Big Tech

    President Trump talks a lot to the media, but more often than not it’s when he responds to shouted questions, appears with a foreign leader, or chats up reporters on Air Force One. Wednesday’s press conference was a rarity: A full-fledged, freewheeling solo meeting with the media, where he riffed for an hour and 20 minutes, […]

  • Trump UN

    UN Laughs at Trump for Boasting During Assembly Speech

    President Trump talks a lot to the media, but more often than not it’s when he responds to shouted questions, appears with a foreign leader, or chats up reporters on Air Force One. Wednesday’s press conference was a rarity: A full-fledged, freewheeling solo meeting with the media, where he riffed for an hour and 20 minutes, […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Dismisses Claims of Second Kavanaugh Accuser, Notes She Was 'Inebriated'

    President Trump talks a lot to the media, but more often than not it’s when he responds to shouted questions, appears with a foreign leader, or chats up reporters on Air Force One. Wednesday’s press conference was a rarity: A full-fledged, freewheeling solo meeting with the media, where he riffed for an hour and 20 minutes, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad