Trump Will Pardon Conservative Commentator Dinesh D’Souza

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Writer/Exec. Producer/Co-Director Dinesh D'Souza and Jon Voight seen at D'Souza Media Premiere of "Hillary's America", in Los Angeles, CAD'Souza Media Premiere of "Hillary's America", Los Angeles, USA
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/REX

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he would give a full pardon to Dinesh D’Souza, the political commentator, author, and filmmaker who plead guilty in 2014 to a felony campaign finance violation.

“Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” Trump tweeted on Thursday morning.

D’Souza made the movie “2016: Obama’s America” in 2012 and followed it up with “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.” In the latter movie, he portrayed himself as the victim of political retribution. Overall, his projects tend to espouse conspiratorial motives and theories from those on the left. “Hillary’s America” grossed $13 million at the domestic box office — healthy returns in the documentary category.

In February, he apologized for a  flippant tweet about a photo of emotional students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who were witnessing a vote against an assault weapons ban by Florida lawmakers. In the tweet, D’Souza said that it was the “worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs.” He later said that the tweet was aimed “at media manipulation” but was “insensitive to students who lost friends in a terrible tragedy. I’m truly sorry.”

His conviction was for making illegal campaign contributions to a New York Senate candidate Wendy Long, and he was sentenced to five years probation and eight months in a community confinement center in San Diego.

At his sentencing, D’Souza told the judge in the case that he regretted breaking the law, but he has argued in interviews that he was selectively targeted for prosecution. He was charged with making “straw donations” to the candidate.

D’Souza immediately retweeted Trump’s announcement.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Politics

  • Writer/Exec. Producer/Co-Director Dinesh D'Souza and Jon

    Trump Will Pardon Conservative Commentator Dinesh D'Souza

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he would give a full pardon to Dinesh D’Souza, the political commentator, author, and filmmaker who plead guilty in 2014 to a felony campaign finance violation. “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” Trump tweeted on Thursday […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Again Demands Apology From Disney's Bob Iger

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he would give a full pardon to Dinesh D’Souza, the political commentator, author, and filmmaker who plead guilty in 2014 to a felony campaign finance violation. “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” Trump tweeted on Thursday […]

  • Roseanne PaleyLive

    Former Trump Campaign Aide Wants Roseanne Barr for New Streaming Platform

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he would give a full pardon to Dinesh D’Souza, the political commentator, author, and filmmaker who plead guilty in 2014 to a felony campaign finance violation. “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” Trump tweeted on Thursday […]

  • Trump Kim Kardashian

    Trump Shares Photo of 'Great Meeting' With Kim Kardashian

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he would give a full pardon to Dinesh D’Souza, the political commentator, author, and filmmaker who plead guilty in 2014 to a felony campaign finance violation. “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” Trump tweeted on Thursday […]

  • Michael Moore Donald Trump

    Michael Moore Teases Donald Trump Documentary

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he would give a full pardon to Dinesh D’Souza, the political commentator, author, and filmmaker who plead guilty in 2014 to a felony campaign finance violation. “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” Trump tweeted on Thursday […]

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders emotional

    White House Press Secretary Tears Up While Answering Boy's Question About School Shootings

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he would give a full pardon to Dinesh D’Souza, the political commentator, author, and filmmaker who plead guilty in 2014 to a felony campaign finance violation. “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” Trump tweeted on Thursday […]

  • Donald Trump

    White House Press Secretary: Trump's Roseanne Tweet About 'Media Bias'

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he would give a full pardon to Dinesh D’Souza, the political commentator, author, and filmmaker who plead guilty in 2014 to a felony campaign finance violation. “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” Trump tweeted on Thursday […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad