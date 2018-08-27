Trump Orders Flags to Fly at Half Staff Again After Criticism Over Response to McCain’s Death

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
The American flag files at half-staff at the White House, in Washington. Two days after Sen. John McCain's death, President Donald Trump says he respects the senator's "service to our country" and has signed a proclamation to fly the U.S. flag at half-staff until his burial. The flag atop the White House flew at half-staff over the weekend but was raised Monday and then lowered again amid criticismTrump McCain, Washington, USA - 27 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The White House flag once again was lowered to half staff on Monday after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to honor John McCain, after much criticism of the way that Trump responded to the Arizona senator’s death.

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

After McCain died on Saturday, the flags at the White House were lowered to half staff.

But they were raised on Monday morning, leading to criticism that Trump was unable to put aside political differences to honor McCain, a prisoner of war in Vietnam who went on to serve 35 years in Congress.

Through much of Monday, Trump refused to answer reporters’ questions about McCain, who refused to support his presidential bid.

On Monday afternoon, the American Legion urged Trump to sign a proclamation honoring McCain.

Trump will not attend McCain’s memorial services in D.C. but said that he has “asked Vice President Mike Pence to offer an address at the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the United States Capitol this Friday.”

Related

He also said that “at the request of the McCain family, I have also authorized military transportation of Senator McCain’s remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy.”

Trump also said that Chief of Staff John Kelly, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and National Security Adviser John Bolton will represent the White House at McCain’s services.

McCain will lie in state at the Arizona state capitol on Wednesday, followed by a memorial service in Phoenix on Thursday. He will then lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, followed by a national memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington. He will be buried on Sunday in Annapolis, Md.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Politics

  • FCC Chairman Ajit Pai speaks with

    FCC Chairman: Inspector General Finds No Favoritism Toward Sinclair

    WASHINGTON — The White House flag once again was lowered to half staff on Monday after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to honor John McCain, after much criticism of the way that Trump responded to the Arizona senator’s death. “Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our […]

  • The American flag flies over the

    White House Flags Return to Full Staff Well Before John McCain's Memorial Services

    WASHINGTON — The White House flag once again was lowered to half staff on Monday after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to honor John McCain, after much criticism of the way that Trump responded to the Arizona senator’s death. “Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our […]

  • John McCain

    John McCain, Political Maverick and Hero of Vietnam War, Dies at 81

    WASHINGTON — The White House flag once again was lowered to half staff on Monday after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to honor John McCain, after much criticism of the way that Trump responded to the Arizona senator’s death. “Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our […]

  • Donald Trump

    Donald Trump Claims Social-Media Giants Are Censoring 'Millions,' Citing No Proof

    WASHINGTON — The White House flag once again was lowered to half staff on Monday after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to honor John McCain, after much criticism of the way that Trump responded to the Arizona senator’s death. “Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad