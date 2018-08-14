Trump Calls Omarosa a ‘Dog’ After CBS News Plays Another Secret Recording

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump called Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog” after CBS News aired another tape tied to the release of her new book, in which Manigault Newman and other campaign officials are heard discussing the fallout should a tape surface where Trump uses the “n-word.”

Manigault Newman’s book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” is being published on Tuesday. On her publicity tour for the book, she has claimed that she heard a tape recorded from his days on “The Apprentice” in which he uses the racial slur multiple times.

Trump denies that claim and says that she “made it up,” and on Tuesday posted another tweet attacking Manigault Newman, who had a high level title and salary at the White House until she was fired in December.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” he wrote.

Manigault Newman has tried to back up claims she makes in the book with audio she secretly recorded of conversations she had with Trump, White House chief of staff John Kelly, and others. CBS News ran audio on Tuesday of Manigault Newman and other campaign staffers, including Katrina Pierson, Lynne Patton and Jason Miller, that purports to be a phone conversation from October 2016.

CBS News said that it was not able to verify the authenticity of the recording, but that it appeared to back up Manigault Newman’s claim that a conversation took place about the potential fallout from the release of a tape. At one point, Pierson says, “He said it.”

In the recording, Pierson says, “I am trying to find at least what context it was used in to help us maybe try to figure out a way to spin it.”

Patton, assistant to Trump’s son Eric, then describes a conversation she had with Donald Trump.

“I said, ‘Well, sir, can you think of anytime where this happened?’ And he said, ‘no.'”

Manigault Newman responds, “Well, that is not true.”

Patton adds, “He goes, how do you think I should handle it and I told him exactly what you just said, Omarosa, which is well, it depends on what scenario you are talking about. And he said, ‘Well, why don’t you just go ahead and put it to bed.'”

Pierson says, “He said. No, he said it. He is embarrassed by it.”

Pierson and Patton have denied Manigault Newman’s claims.