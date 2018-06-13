You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Criticizes CNN, NBC for Coverage of North Korea Summit: ‘Fake News’ Is America’s ‘Biggest Enemy’

Ted Johnson

U.S. President Donald Trump reaches to shake hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
CREDIT: AP

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lashed out again at the news media, characterizing “fake news” as the country’s “greatest enemy.”

Trump appeared to be upset over the way that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reported on NBC and CNN. While outlets provided round-the-clock coverage and characterized the meeting as historic, there also was extensive scrutiny of the joint statement the two signed after their agreement and whether it represented a departure at past efforts at trying to get North Korea to end its nuclear program.

“So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. “They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have ‘begged’ for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!”

Trump’s characterization of “fake news” as the country’s “biggest enemy” is similar to his description of the media as the “enemy of the American people.” The latter came in a tweet that he sent on Feb. 17, when he wrote that “The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!” Some Republicans on Capitol Hill criticized the tweet, and news organizations and First Amendment groups pushed back in response.

  A South Korean looks at a

    North Korean Press Gleeful After Trump-Kim Summit, Other Asian Media Infuriated

  Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock

    Time Warner: Political 'Motivation' Was Behind Antitrust Lawsuit

  At&t TimeWarner Merger Batman At&t Logo

    AT&T-Time Warner Merger Approved

  At&t Time Warner Merger Gavel

    AT&T-Time Warner, DOJ Await Decision in Antitrust Trial

  Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un. North

    Trump, Kim Jong-un Sign Document Committing to 'Lasting and Stable Peace Regime'

  Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un. North

    Trump-Kim: North Korean Leader Says Summit Like Being in a Sci-Fi Movie

