Trump Criticizes CNN, NBC for Coverage of North Korea Summit: ‘Fake News’ Is America’s ‘Biggest Enemy’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lashed out again at the news media, characterizing “fake news” as the country’s “greatest enemy.”

Trump appeared to be upset over the way that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reported on NBC and CNN. While outlets provided round-the-clock coverage and characterized the meeting as historic, there also was extensive scrutiny of the joint statement the two signed after their agreement and whether it represented a departure at past efforts at trying to get North Korea to end its nuclear program.

“So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. “They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have ‘begged’ for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!”

