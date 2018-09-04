Trump Slams NBC News Over Weinstein Story, Suggests a ‘Look’ at Broadcast Licenses

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump has slammed NBC News for its handling of Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein story and suggests that it could be grounds for taking a look at the company’s broadcast licenses.

Trump joined the chorus of critics of NBC News over its handling of Farrow’s investigative report into sexual assault allegations against now-disgraced film mogul Weinstein.

NBC News on Sunday released a lengthy memo and internal report documenting Farrow’s reporting at various stages at NBC, until Farrow in August 2017 took the story to the New Yorker. That memo from NBC News chief Andrew Lack came in response to criticism last week from Farrow’s former NBC News producer, Rich McHugh, that NBC sought to impede Farrow’s reporting.

Trump weighed in Tuesday morning, noting the scrutiny of NBC News and asserting that the company is “now fumbling around making excuses for their probably highly unethical conduct.” Trump continued: “I have long criticized NBC and their journalistic standards — worse that even CNN. Look at their license?”

The tweet appears to suggest that the FCC look at the broadcast licenses granted to NBC-owned TV stations around the country. FCC rules require, among other things, that broadcast TV license holders maintain a level of integrity to their overall operation.

Last October, Trump also suggested that NBC should lose its licenses because he branded “fake news” a report by the news division about the administration’s plans to increase the nation’s arsenal of nuclear weapons. At that time, FCC chairman Ajit Pai made it clear he had no intention of wading into a political fight.

An NBC spokeswoman declined to comment Tuesday regarding the President’s tweet. Trump’s vague threat regarding licenses recalls a similar suggestion reportedly made by President Richard Nixon during the depth of the Watergate crisis to revoke the broadcasting license for TV stations owned by the parent company of the Washington Post.

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More TV

  • Elgin James Mayans

    How a Former Gang Member Lent Authenticity to 'Mayans M.C.'

    President Donald Trump has slammed NBC News for its handling of Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein story and suggests that it could be grounds for taking a look at the company’s broadcast licenses. Trump joined the chorus of critics of NBC News over its handling of Farrow’s investigative report into sexual assault allegations against now-disgraced film […]

  • NBC News Pushes Back on Latest

    NBC News Pushes Back on Latest Allegations on Handling of Ronan Farrow Story

    President Donald Trump has slammed NBC News for its handling of Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein story and suggests that it could be grounds for taking a look at the company’s broadcast licenses. Trump joined the chorus of critics of NBC News over its handling of Farrow’s investigative report into sexual assault allegations against now-disgraced film […]

  • AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Cleveland Qualifier"

    TV Ratings: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Narrowly Tops 'American Ninja Warrior' on Labor Day

    President Donald Trump has slammed NBC News for its handling of Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein story and suggests that it could be grounds for taking a look at the company’s broadcast licenses. Trump joined the chorus of critics of NBC News over its handling of Farrow’s investigative report into sexual assault allegations against now-disgraced film […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Slams NBC News Over Weinstein Story, Suggests a 'Look' at Broadcast Licenses

    President Donald Trump has slammed NBC News for its handling of Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein story and suggests that it could be grounds for taking a look at the company’s broadcast licenses. Trump joined the chorus of critics of NBC News over its handling of Farrow’s investigative report into sexual assault allegations against now-disgraced film […]

  • Ronan farrow

    From Scandal to Politics, TV News Is Feeling the Heat

    President Donald Trump has slammed NBC News for its handling of Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein story and suggests that it could be grounds for taking a look at the company’s broadcast licenses. Trump joined the chorus of critics of NBC News over its handling of Farrow’s investigative report into sexual assault allegations against now-disgraced film […]

  • Megyn Kelly Says Ronan Farrow Had

    Megyn Kelly Says Ronan Farrow Had Rose McGowan on the Record, Contradicting Andy Lack's Memo

    President Donald Trump has slammed NBC News for its handling of Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein story and suggests that it could be grounds for taking a look at the company’s broadcast licenses. Trump joined the chorus of critics of NBC News over its handling of Farrow’s investigative report into sexual assault allegations against now-disgraced film […]

  • Henry Cavill to Star in 'Witcher'

    Henry Cavill to Star in 'Witcher' Series at Netflix

    President Donald Trump has slammed NBC News for its handling of Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein story and suggests that it could be grounds for taking a look at the company’s broadcast licenses. Trump joined the chorus of critics of NBC News over its handling of Farrow’s investigative report into sexual assault allegations against now-disgraced film […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad