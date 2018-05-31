Trump Says He’s Considering Pardon for Martha Stewart, Commuting Rod Blagojevich’s Sentence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters he was considering a pardon of Martha Stewart and commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Trump made the comments on a flight to Texas.

Stewart was the host of a spinoff of “The Apprentice” in 2005, and Blagojevich appeared as a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice” before he began his sentence.

Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison in 2004 on charges that she lied about a stock sale as part of an insider trading case.

Blagojevich was removed from office in 2009. Two years later, he was convicted on multiple charges of corruption, including attempting to “sell” the Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama when he became president. He is serving a 14-year sentence. He appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010, but was fired after four episodes.

Trump told reporters, per a pool report, that Blagojevich’s sentence was excessive and that “18 years in jail for being stupid and saying things that every other politician, you know that many other politicans say.

“And If you look at what he said he said something to the effect like what do I get … stupid thing to say. But he’s sort of saying .. he’s gonna make a U.S. senator which is a very big deal. And it was foolish … 18 years now.”

He said that he doesn’t know Blagojevich “other than that he was on ‘The Apprentice’ for a short period of time.”

He said that “to a certain extent Martha Stewart “was harshly and unfairly treated.”

“She used to be my biggest fan in the world…before I became a politician.”

Trump’s remarks came just hours after he announced that he would pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza. D’Souza had plead guilty to a felony campaign finance violation.

Trump said that he did not know D’Souza and had never met him, but said that he was “very unfairly treated” and that he should have received a “minor fine.”

He said that he spoke to D’Souza for three minutes on Wednesday night to tell him about the pardon and “he almost had a heart attack.”