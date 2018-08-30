Trump Accuses NBC’s Lester Holt of ‘Fudging’ Russia Interview Tape

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Donald Trump
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump claimed that NBC News anchor Lester Holt got caught “fudging my tape on Russia,” an apparent reference to an interview he gave in May 2017, in which he said that his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey was linked to the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The president offered no evidence to back up the claim. He also claimed that the head of NBC’s news division, Andy Lack, was about the be fired “for incompetence, and much worse.”

“What’s going on at @CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks – with @NBCNews being the worst. The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired(?) for incompetence, and much worse. When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly!”

Trump’s tweet was one of a number aimed at the news media over the past 24 hours, including a number directed at the departure of Don McGahn, the White House counsel.

NBC News posted the extended version of the interview at the time.

