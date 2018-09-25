Trump Dismisses Claims of Second Kavanaugh Accuser, Notes She Was ‘Inebriated’

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump attacked the second woman who claims that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh engaged in sexual misconduct at a college party. The president told reporters that she was “totally inebriated and all messed up” at the time.

The woman, Deborah Ramirez, told the New Yorker that Kavanaugh thrust his genitals in her face at the party in the 1980s. She said that she had been drinking.

Speaking to reporters after addressing the UN General Assembly, Trump said that the accuser “doesn’t even know. She thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not, admits she was drunk. She admits time lapses.”

He accused Democrats of “playing a con game.”

He said of Kavanaugh, “This is a high quality person, and it would be a horrible insult to our country if this doesn’t happen. And it’ll be a horrible, horrible thing for future political people.”

The first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, and Kavanaugh will respond to her allegations as well. She claims that Kavanaugh pinned her down, groped her, and attempted to remove her clothing at a party when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh denies her claims.

Ramirez told the New Yorker that there were gaps in her memory of the evening, but told of being in a circle at the party with a group of students and of a male student exposing himself to her. “I’m confident about the pants coming up, and I’m confident about Brett being there,” she said.