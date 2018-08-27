White House Flags Return to Full Staff Well Before John McCain’s Memorial Services

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
The American flag flies over the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2018. The flag was lowered to half staff yesterday in honor of the passing of John McCain.White House flag, Washington, USA - 27 Aug 2018
CREDIT: SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterst

WASHINGTON — The American flags flying at the White House returned to full staff on Monday, less than 48 hours after the death of Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) and well before memorial services later this week.

The flag was lowered to half staff following McCain’s death on Saturday, and President Donald Trump made a statement on Twitter.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” he wrote on Saturday night.

Trump has yet to issue a formal proclamation following McCain’s death, as presidents in the past have done at the passing of national political figures and military heroes. Trump issued a proclamation upon the death of the Rev. Billy Graham in February that ordered flags on all federal buildings at half staff on Graham’s day of interment.

Flags at the Capitol remained at half staff.

McCain’s interment is scheduled for Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

He will lie in state at the Arizona state capitol on Wednesday, and a funeral will take place in Phoenix on Thursday. He will then lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, followed by public viewing. Following a procession by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, McCain’s casket will be taken to Washington National Cathedral for funeral services. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush have reportedly been invited to deliver eulogies.

Trump has criticized McCain at rallies, and continued to target him even as the Arizona senator went through treatments for brain cancer. McCain’s vote last summer against a Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act ensured the defeat of one of Trump’s signature policy initiatives.

Related

In 2015, in the opening months of his presidential campaign, Trump mocked McCain’s service in the Vietnam war and time as a POW. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump told an Iowa audience.

McCain at times spoke out against Trump, and declined to support him in the 2016 election. After Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July, McCain said in a statement, “The damage inflicted by President Trump’s naïveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate. But it is clear that the summit in Helsinki was a tragic mistake.”

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Trump rejected his staff’s proposals that the White House issue a statement praising McCain’s service. Instead, he sent a tweet that did not directly praise McCain.

A number of White House correspondents noted that the flag was returned to full staff.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Politics

  • The American flag flies over the

    White House Flags Return to Full Staff Well Before John McCain's Memorial Services

    WASHINGTON — The American flags flying at the White House returned to full staff on Monday, less than 48 hours after the death of Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) and well before memorial services later this week. The flag was lowered to half staff following McCain’s death on Saturday, and President Donald Trump made a statement […]

  • John McCain

    John McCain, Political Maverick and Hero of Vietnam War, Dies at 81

    WASHINGTON — The American flags flying at the White House returned to full staff on Monday, less than 48 hours after the death of Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) and well before memorial services later this week. The flag was lowered to half staff following McCain’s death on Saturday, and President Donald Trump made a statement […]

  • Donald Trump

    Donald Trump Claims Social-Media Giants Are Censoring 'Millions,' Citing No Proof

    WASHINGTON — The American flags flying at the White House returned to full staff on Monday, less than 48 hours after the death of Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) and well before memorial services later this week. The flag was lowered to half staff following McCain’s death on Saturday, and President Donald Trump made a statement […]

  • US Capitol

    Hollywood Democrats Plan Big Sept. 24 Fundraiser for House Candidates

    WASHINGTON — The American flags flying at the White House returned to full staff on Monday, less than 48 hours after the death of Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) and well before memorial services later this week. The flag was lowered to half staff following McCain’s death on Saturday, and President Donald Trump made a statement […]

  • David Pecker

    American Media CEO David Pecker Granted Immunity in Michael Cohen Case (Report)

    WASHINGTON — The American flags flying at the White House returned to full staff on Monday, less than 48 hours after the death of Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) and well before memorial services later this week. The flag was lowered to half staff following McCain’s death on Saturday, and President Donald Trump made a statement […]

  • Bill Maher

    Bill Maher Contributes $1 Million to Democrats' Senate Majority PAC (EXCLUSIVE)

    WASHINGTON — The American flags flying at the White House returned to full staff on Monday, less than 48 hours after the death of Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) and well before memorial services later this week. The flag was lowered to half staff following McCain’s death on Saturday, and President Donald Trump made a statement […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad