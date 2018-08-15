Trump Revokes Security Clearance of Former CIA Director John Brennan, a Frequent Critic

Ted Johnson

John Brennan
CREDIT: SHAWN THEW/EPA/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, who has been critical of Trump in TV appearances and on Twitter.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Brennan engaged in “erratic conduct and behavior.” She also cited Brennan’s “wild outbursts” online and on TV.

She announced that security clearances for other former officials, including James Clapper and Sally Yates, are under review. They have also been critical of Trump.

“This is being looked at on a case-by-case basis,” Sanders said, while denying that people’s clearances are under review because of their criticisms of Trump.

She told reporters that “historically, former heads of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to retain access to classified information after their government service so that they can consult with their successors regarding matters about which they may have special insights and as a professional courtesy. Neither of these justifications supports Mr. Brennan’s continued access to classified information.”

The White House announced last month that it was reviewing the clearances.

After Trump slammed former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman and called her a “dog” on Tuesday, Brennan responded, “It’s astounding how often you fail to live up to minimum standards of decency, civility, & probity. Seems like you will never understand what it means to be president, nor what it takes to be a good, decent, & honest person. So disheartening, so dangerous for our Nation.”

Brennan was CIA director from 2013 to 2017.

