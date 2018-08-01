CNN’s Jim Acosta Faces Taunts from Trump Supporters at Tampa Rally

WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief Washington correspondent Jim Acosta faced a hostile crowd of Trump supporters before the president took the stage at a rally in Tampa, with shouts of “CNN sucks” and others giving him the finger.

One man had a T-shirt that read, “F— the media.”

Acosta posted video of the crowd on Twitter, writing, “Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy.”

Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy. pic.twitter.com/IhSRw5Ui3R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018