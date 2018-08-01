CNN’s Jim Acosta Faces Taunts from Trump Supporters at Tampa Rally

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he answers questions during a news conference before departing the NATO Summit in Brussels, BelgiumTrump NATO Summit, Brussels, Belgium - 12 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief Washington correspondent Jim Acosta faced a hostile crowd of Trump supporters before the president took the stage at a rally in Tampa, with shouts of “CNN sucks” and others giving him the finger.

One man had a T-shirt that read, “F— the media.”

Acosta posted video of the crowd on Twitter, writing, “Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy.”

Acosta and other reporters have faced such reaction at many other previous rallies, particularly when Trump directly attacks the media during his speeches. Acosta said that he chatted with some of the Trump supporters, and said that “I took more questions from them than the president has taken from the press lately.”
Eric Trump, who was at the event, tweeted out video of the chants at CNN, with the word, “Truth.” President Trump retweeted the post. But Acosta replied, “No Eric. Not the truth. And you know better.”
Trump has attacked the press in a number of tweets in recent days — as he characterization of the “fake” news media as the “enemy of the American people” has shifted to a more emotional broadside. Earlier on Tuesday, he wrote that “the Fake News Media is going CRAZY! They are totally unhinged and in many ways, after witnessing first hand the damage they do to so many innocent and decent people, I enjoy watching. In 7 years, when I am no longer in office, their ratings will dry up and they will be gone!”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Politics

  • U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as

    CNN's Jim Acosta Faces Taunts from Trump Supporters at Tampa Rally

    WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief Washington correspondent Jim Acosta faced a hostile crowd of Trump supporters before the president took the stage at a rally in Tampa, with shouts of “CNN sucks” and others giving him the finger. One man had a T-shirt that read, “F— the media.” Acosta posted video of the crowd on Twitter, […]

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    Judge in AT&T Trial Orders Unsealing of Most Bench Conference Transcripts

    WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief Washington correspondent Jim Acosta faced a hostile crowd of Trump supporters before the president took the stage at a rally in Tampa, with shouts of “CNN sucks” and others giving him the finger. One man had a T-shirt that read, “F— the media.” Acosta posted video of the crowd on Twitter, […]

  • Donald Trump

    New York Times Publisher Says He Warned Trump Over Attacks on Media

    WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief Washington correspondent Jim Acosta faced a hostile crowd of Trump supporters before the president took the stage at a rally in Tampa, with shouts of “CNN sucks” and others giving him the finger. One man had a T-shirt that read, “F— the media.” Acosta posted video of the crowd on Twitter, […]

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    DOJ Seeks to Unseal Bench Conference Transcripts From AT&T Antitrust Trial

    WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief Washington correspondent Jim Acosta faced a hostile crowd of Trump supporters before the president took the stage at a rally in Tampa, with shouts of “CNN sucks” and others giving him the finger. One man had a T-shirt that read, “F— the media.” Acosta posted video of the crowd on Twitter, […]

  • Sinclair

    Justice Department Investigating Broadcasters Over Ad Sales Communications

    WASHINGTON — CNN’s chief Washington correspondent Jim Acosta faced a hostile crowd of Trump supporters before the president took the stage at a rally in Tampa, with shouts of “CNN sucks” and others giving him the finger. One man had a T-shirt that read, “F— the media.” Acosta posted video of the crowd on Twitter, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad