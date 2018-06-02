Trump Nominates Geoffrey Starks to Fill Democratic Slot on FCC

WASHINGTON — Geoffrey Starks, assistant bureau chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, will be nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the commission.

Starks’ term will run through June 30, 2022. He’ll fill the slot of Mignon Clyburn, who stepped down recently with the pending expiration of her tenure.

Starks previously served in the Department of Justice as senior counsel to the deputy attorney general during the Obama administration, and practiced law at Williams & Connolly. He earned a degree in social studies and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College, and then graduated from Yale Law School.

“I congratulate Geoffrey Starks on his forthcoming nomination to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement. “He has a distinguished record of public service, including in the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, and I wish him all the best during the confirmation process.”

Starks must be confirmed by the Senate.

Once that happens, the agency will be split 3-2 between Republicans and Democrats.

Clyburn served on the FCC since 2009. Her term expired until last year, but she could remain as a commissioner until a successor was chosen and confirmed, or until the end of the current Congress.