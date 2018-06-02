Trump Nominates Geoffrey Starks to Fill Democratic Slot on FCC

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to vote on net neutrality in WashingtonNet Neutrality, Washington, USA - 14 Dec 2017
CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/REX/Shutters

WASHINGTON — Geoffrey Starks, assistant bureau chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, will be nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the commission.

Starks’ term will run through June 30, 2022. He’ll fill the slot of Mignon Clyburn, who stepped down recently with the pending expiration of her tenure.

Starks previously served in the Department of Justice as senior counsel to the deputy attorney general during the Obama administration, and practiced law at Williams & Connolly. He earned a degree in social studies and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College, and then graduated from Yale Law School.

“I congratulate Geoffrey Starks on his forthcoming nomination to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement. “He has a distinguished record of public service, including in the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, and I wish him all the best during the confirmation process.”

Starks must be confirmed by the Senate.

Once that happens, the agency will be split 3-2 between Republicans and Democrats.

Clyburn served on the FCC since 2009. Her term expired until last year, but she could remain as a commissioner until a successor was chosen and confirmed, or until the end of the current Congress.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Politics

  • The seal of the Federal Communications

    Trump Nominates Geoffrey Starks to Fill Democratic Slot on FCC

    WASHINGTON — Geoffrey Starks, assistant bureau chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, will be nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the commission. Starks’ term will run through June 30, 2022. He’ll fill the slot of Mignon Clyburn, who stepped down recently with the pending expiration of her tenure. Starks previously served […]

  • Medical Marijuana Advocates Say Federal Solution

    Medical Marijuana Advocates Say Federal Action Is Necessary

    WASHINGTON — Geoffrey Starks, assistant bureau chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, will be nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the commission. Starks’ term will run through June 30, 2022. He’ll fill the slot of Mignon Clyburn, who stepped down recently with the pending expiration of her tenure. Starks previously served […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Says Samantha Bee Should Be Fired Over Ivanka Slur

    WASHINGTON — Geoffrey Starks, assistant bureau chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, will be nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the commission. Starks’ term will run through June 30, 2022. He’ll fill the slot of Mignon Clyburn, who stepped down recently with the pending expiration of her tenure. Starks previously served […]

  • Samantha Bee Variety

    How Samantha Bee Hurt Her Show and Her Cause With Ivanka Trump Slam (Column)

    WASHINGTON — Geoffrey Starks, assistant bureau chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, will be nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the commission. Starks’ term will run through June 30, 2022. He’ll fill the slot of Mignon Clyburn, who stepped down recently with the pending expiration of her tenure. Starks previously served […]

  • Martha Stewart Donald Trump

    Trump Says He's Considering Pardon for Martha Stewart, Commuting Rod Blagojevich's Sentence

    WASHINGTON — Geoffrey Starks, assistant bureau chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, will be nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the commission. Starks’ term will run through June 30, 2022. He’ll fill the slot of Mignon Clyburn, who stepped down recently with the pending expiration of her tenure. Starks previously served […]

  • Writer/Exec. Producer/Co-Director Dinesh D'Souza and Jon

    Trump Will Pardon Conservative Commentator Dinesh D'Souza

    WASHINGTON — Geoffrey Starks, assistant bureau chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, will be nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the commission. Starks’ term will run through June 30, 2022. He’ll fill the slot of Mignon Clyburn, who stepped down recently with the pending expiration of her tenure. Starks previously served […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Again Demands Apology From Disney's Bob Iger

    WASHINGTON — Geoffrey Starks, assistant bureau chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, will be nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the commission. Starks’ term will run through June 30, 2022. He’ll fill the slot of Mignon Clyburn, who stepped down recently with the pending expiration of her tenure. Starks previously served […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad