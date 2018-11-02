HBO Slams Trump’s Use of ‘Game of Thrones’ Imagery

WASHINGTON — HBO slammed President Donald Trump for tweeting an image that played on a “Game of Thrones” catchphrase.

“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” HBO said in a statement.

“How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?” they also tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Trump tweeted out a poster of himself with the line, “Sanctions Are Coming” — a play on “Winter Is Coming” from “Game of Thrones” — that was a reference to the White House decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the nuclear deal. The lettering on “Winter Is Coming” also borrowed from the fantasy series.

Some of the cast members from the show tweeted their disdain. Maisie Williams simply wrote, “Not today.” Sophie Turner said, “Ew.”

Activists like Amy Schumer have used the phrase “November Is Coming” in the wake of the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and a jacket featuring the phrase even sold out. But they don’t use the phrase in quite the same manner as Trump did.

Trump’s administration has used movie marketing tactics in its messaging, and even used an blockbuster-style trailer in Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong Un. Trump said he played it for the North Korean leader.