×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Says He’ll Work With California to Aid Wildfire Relief

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump talks with Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, left, and as California Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires, in Paradise, CalifTrump California Wildfires, Paradise, USA - 17 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump on Saturday toured the wreckage of the Camp fire in Butte County, Calif. and said he’ll work with the state to recover from the catastrophe and help prevent future wildfires.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Trump viewed the remains of the town of Paradise, population 27,000, which was completely destroyed in the Camp fire, with Governor Jerry Brown and Governor-elect Gavin Newsom.

“Hopefully, this will be the last of these, because it was a really, really bad one,” the president said. “People have to see this to really understand it.”

Trump continued his recent policy of refraining from criticizing California after an early tweet in response to the fires prompted backlash for threatening to cut off funding to the Golden State.

“We do have to do management, maintenance. We’ll be working also with environmental groups,” Trump said. “I think everybody’s seen the light.”

“We’re all on the same page now. Everybody’s looking at that. It’s going to work out well,” he added.

Trump is expected to land in Southern California later on Saturday to view damage from the Woolsey and Hill fires in Ventura County. Combined, the Camp and Woolsey fires have burned more than 250,000 acres and razed more than 10,000 structures.

As of early Saturday morning, the Camp fire is at 55% containment with 71 dead and 148,000 acres burned. The Woolsey fire is 82% contained with 98,362 acres burned.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Biz

  • President Donald Trump talks with Gov.-elect

    Trump Says He'll Work With California to Aid Wildfire Relief

    President Donald Trump on Saturday toured the wreckage of the Camp fire in Butte County, Calif. and said he’ll work with the state to recover from the catastrophe and help prevent future wildfires. The Los Angeles Times reported that Trump viewed the remains of the town of Paradise, population 27,000, which was completely destroyed in […]

  • church set Westworld Paramount Ranch Western

    Park Service Aims to Rebuild Western Town at Paramount Ranch in Two Years

    President Donald Trump on Saturday toured the wreckage of the Camp fire in Butte County, Calif. and said he’ll work with the state to recover from the catastrophe and help prevent future wildfires. The Los Angeles Times reported that Trump viewed the remains of the town of Paradise, population 27,000, which was completely destroyed in […]

  • Jim Acosta Microphone Moment

    First They Came For Acosta. Why We Sued Trump Before He Acts Again (Opinion)

    President Donald Trump on Saturday toured the wreckage of the Camp fire in Butte County, Calif. and said he’ll work with the state to recover from the catastrophe and help prevent future wildfires. The Los Angeles Times reported that Trump viewed the remains of the town of Paradise, population 27,000, which was completely destroyed in […]

  • Daniel GlassUJA-Federation of New York's Music

    Glassnote Music Strikes Strategic Partnership With Kobalt’s AWAL

    President Donald Trump on Saturday toured the wreckage of the Camp fire in Butte County, Calif. and said he’ll work with the state to recover from the catastrophe and help prevent future wildfires. The Los Angeles Times reported that Trump viewed the remains of the town of Paradise, population 27,000, which was completely destroyed in […]

  • Movie Theater

    Studios Expected to Push for Early Home Release in 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

    President Donald Trump on Saturday toured the wreckage of the Camp fire in Butte County, Calif. and said he’ll work with the state to recover from the catastrophe and help prevent future wildfires. The Los Angeles Times reported that Trump viewed the remains of the town of Paradise, population 27,000, which was completely destroyed in […]

  • NetEase Discusses Importance of Chinese Gaming

    NetEase Discusses Importance of Chinese Gaming Regulation, Anti-Addiction Measures

    President Donald Trump on Saturday toured the wreckage of the Camp fire in Butte County, Calif. and said he’ll work with the state to recover from the catastrophe and help prevent future wildfires. The Los Angeles Times reported that Trump viewed the remains of the town of Paradise, population 27,000, which was completely destroyed in […]

  • Iggy Azalea at Hits 97.3, Fort

    Iggy Azalea Says She’s Signed a $2.7 Million Deal

    President Donald Trump on Saturday toured the wreckage of the Camp fire in Butte County, Calif. and said he’ll work with the state to recover from the catastrophe and help prevent future wildfires. The Los Angeles Times reported that Trump viewed the remains of the town of Paradise, population 27,000, which was completely destroyed in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad