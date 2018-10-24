Trump Calls Mailing of Suspicious Packages ‘Abhorrent’

President Donald Trump called the discovery of suspicious packages sent to top Democrats and CNN “abhorrent,” and said threats of acts of political violence “have no place in America.”

“In these times, we have to unify, we have to come together. That is a very bipartisan statement,” he said.

He said, “we will spare no resources or expense in this effort” to investigate who sent the packages.

Earlier in the day, CNN evacuated its headquarters in New York after a suspicious package was found in its mailroom. Included in the package was what looked like an explosive device, as well as an envelope with white powder. That was just hours after the Secret Service reported that they intercepted packages meant for former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Other packages were discovered with former Attorney General Eric Holder, billionaire George Soros — a top Democratic donor — and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

“We cannot tolerate those cowardly attacks and I strongly condemn all who choose violence,” First Lady Melania Trump said.

