Trump Backtracks on Putin Remarks, Says He Accepts Intel Conclusion on Russian Meddling

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tried to backtrack on remarks he made at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and told reporters that he accepts U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusions that Russia was behind attempts to interfere in the 2016 elections.

His statements on Monday drew widespread alarm and condemnation, including from Republicans, including that he was siding with Putin and accepted his denials that Russia was behind hacking attacks on the Democratic National Committee and other organizations.

“I have full faith and support for America’s great intelligence agencies,” Trump told reporters, as he glanced down at times at prepared remarks.

While insisting that the Russian interference had no impact on the outcome of the election, he said that he accepts “our intelligence community conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place.” But he also added, “Could be other people also. A lot of people out there.”

In the remarks to reporters, Trump again said several times that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Trump said he misspoke during the press conference when he said he didn’t see any reason why Russia would have been behind the meddling. Instead, he said he meant the opposite.

“In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t’,” he said, clarifying that “the sentence should have been, ‘I don’t any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.’ Sort of a double-negative.”

Trump also said “we are doing everything in our power” to prevent election interference in 2018.

But Trump, in his press conference with Putin on Monday, made other remarks that refrained from criticizing the Russian leader. He was asked whether he holds Russia accountable for “anything in particular,” Trump responded, “I hold both countries responsible. I think that the United States has been foolish. I think that we have all been foolish. We should have had this dialog a long time ago…I think we are all to blame.”

Trump insisted that the meeting with Putin was a success. “I entered the meeting with the firm conviction that diplomacy and engagement is better than hostility and conflict,” he said.

Just minutes earlier, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters on Capitol Hill that there was “indisputable evidence” that Russia interfered in the election, and that the conclusions have been accepted by both parties.

“The Russians need to know that there are a lot of us who fully understand what happened in 2016, and that it better not happen again in 2018,” McConnell said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called on Republicans to take a series of steps in response to Trump’s Helsinki remarks, including holding hearings with White House national security officials to determine what happened at the summit between Trump and Putin. They met in private, with only translators present, but Schumer referred to notes that were taken in debriefings of the meeting.

He also said that Trump’s attempt to backtrack was “twenty-four hours too late, and in the wrong place. If the president can’t say directly to President Putin that he is wrong and we are right and our intelligence agencies are right, it’s ineffective, and worse, another sign of weakness.”