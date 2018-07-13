Trump Attacks CNN, NBC in Joint Press Conference With British Prime Minister

President Donald Trump called CNN “fake news” and slammed NBC during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

A major topic at the press conference was the fallout from an interview that Trump gave to The Sun, a British tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., in which he criticized the way that May handled negotiations for the British exit from the European Union. In the interview, Trump said he advised her, but “she didn’t listen to me.” He suggested that a trade deal between the U.S. and U.K. could be at stake.

At one moment in the press conference on Friday, CNN’s Jim Acosta attempted to ask Trump a question. “CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions from CNN.” He then called on Fox News’ John Roberts, saying, “Let’s go to a real network.” Roberts then asked his question.

Trump also called out NBC. After Kristen Welker asked him whether he was giving Russian President Vladimir Putin the “upper hand,” given Trump’s criticisms of NATO, he said, “You see, that is such dishonest reporting. Of course, it happens to be NBC, which is possibly worse than CNN.” He insisted that his administration has been “very tough” on Russia.

Trump claimed that he didn’t criticize May in his interview with The Sun, and he even called the report “fake news.” The interview, however, was recorded.

At the press conference, he said he has “a lot of respect for the prime minister” and that whatever she does with Brexit is “OK with me.”