×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Administration Rejects CNN Claim in Response to Jim Acosta Lawsuit

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
CNN journalist Jim Acosta does a standup before a new conference with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in WashingtonTrump Media, Washington, USA - 07 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says that it was well within its discretion in revoking CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s hard pass, rejecting the network’s effort to obtain an order to have the credentials immediately restored.

“The stated rationale for the revocation of Mr. Acosta’s pass — that he was disrupting press proceedings — is evident from the video he has proffered, is entirely viewpoint- and content-neutral, and clears this limited bar,” the administration’s attorneys wrote in a filing on Wednesday morning.

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington on Wednesday afternoon. CNN is asking for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction.

The brief filed by the administration was on behalf of the defendants in the case, including President Donald Trump, Chief of Staff John Kelly, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Secret Service, its director Randolph Alles, and an unnamed agent.

The administration also argued that there was no sense of urgency to warrant a temporary restraining order.

They write that “even if Plaintiffs could show First Amendment harm in the abstract, they cite no critical event expected in the next several weeks that requires immediate judicial intervention pending expedited preliminary injunction briefing. Mr. Acosta remains able to practice his profession and report on the White House. And CNN’s straits are even less dire, given that the network has roughly 50 other employees who retain hard passes and who are more than capable of covering the White House complex on CNN’s behalf.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Politics

  • CNN journalist Jim Acosta does a

    CNN's First Legal Threshold in Acosta Case: A Temporary Restraining Order

    WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says that it was well within its discretion in revoking CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s hard pass, rejecting the network’s effort to obtain an order to have the credentials immediately restored. “The stated rationale for the revocation of Mr. Acosta’s pass — that he was disrupting press proceedings — […]

  • Sam Donaldson

    CNN Turns to Sam Donaldson to Bolster Case for Jim Acosta's White House Access

    WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says that it was well within its discretion in revoking CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s hard pass, rejecting the network’s effort to obtain an order to have the credentials immediately restored. “The stated rationale for the revocation of Mr. Acosta’s pass — that he was disrupting press proceedings — […]

  • Donald Trump, Robert De Niro

    Robert De Niro Bashes Trump Again: 'Down With This Motherf---er!'

    WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says that it was well within its discretion in revoking CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s hard pass, rejecting the network’s effort to obtain an order to have the credentials immediately restored. “The stated rationale for the revocation of Mr. Acosta’s pass — that he was disrupting press proceedings — […]

  • Makan Delrahim

    DOJ Settles With Six Station Groups Over Information Sharing

    WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says that it was well within its discretion in revoking CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s hard pass, rejecting the network’s effort to obtain an order to have the credentials immediately restored. “The stated rationale for the revocation of Mr. Acosta’s pass — that he was disrupting press proceedings — […]

  • Stacey Abrams Oprah Winfrey

    What's Next: Hollywood's Takeaways From the Midterms

    WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says that it was well within its discretion in revoking CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s hard pass, rejecting the network’s effort to obtain an order to have the credentials immediately restored. “The stated rationale for the revocation of Mr. Acosta’s pass — that he was disrupting press proceedings — […]

  • Jim Acosta Microphone Moment

    CNN Sues White House Over Revocation of Jim Acosta's Press Credentials

    WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says that it was well within its discretion in revoking CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s hard pass, rejecting the network’s effort to obtain an order to have the credentials immediately restored. “The stated rationale for the revocation of Mr. Acosta’s pass — that he was disrupting press proceedings — […]

  • Comcast Corporation will host a conference

    Trump Amplifies Calls for DOJ to Investigate Comcast-NBCU for Antitrust Violations

    WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says that it was well within its discretion in revoking CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s hard pass, rejecting the network’s effort to obtain an order to have the credentials immediately restored. “The stated rationale for the revocation of Mr. Acosta’s pass — that he was disrupting press proceedings — […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad