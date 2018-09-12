Tom Hanks, Chris Paul to Headline Midterm Get Out the Vote Events

WASHINGTON — Tom Hanks and Chris Paul will headline events later this month for the midterm voter registration effort When We All Vote, co-chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Hanks will headline a Sept. 25 event in Pittsburgh, along with Steelers running back James Conner, as well as Jim Rooney and head coach Mike Tomlin’s wife, Kiya. Paul will headline a Sept. 22 event in Houston. The events are tied to the organization’s week of action from Sept. 22-29.

Obama will be hosting events in Las Vegas and Miami, while Janelle Monae will headline one in Atlanta. The purpose is to get signup to volunteer and host registration events around the country.

Other events will feature Keegan-Michael Key and Loni Love, who will headline a Sept. 27 event in their hometown of Detroit. Shonda Rhimes will lead the Los Angeles rally on Sept. 28, which will be in partnership with L.A. Promise Fund’s Girls Build Summit.

Last month, the group unveiled a series of celebrity videos to encourage voting and registration.

Obama recounted how she went to the polling place with her father, who had multiple sclerosis. On crutches he would make his way down to a church basement and into the booth, “holding himself up, making sure he cast his ballot.”

“I remember my father doing this exercise every single election, and worrying about whether it was raining or snowing or whether he was tired,” she said in the video.