Time’s Up Calls for Brett Kavanaugh to Withdraw Supreme Court Nomination

Time’s Up, the organization that has been active in recent weeks in its support of Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers, has now called for Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination to join the United States’ highest court.

“Given the multiple serious allegations against him, Kavanaugh can no longer credibly serve on the nation’s highest court,” the statement reads. “His confirmation would compromise the integrity of the court for generations to come.”

Kavanaugh, who would serve a life term as a Supreme Court justice, has been the subject of accusations from two women of sexual misconduct dating from his high school and college years.

“There is simply no path forward,” the statement continues. “A man accused of multiple instances of sexual violence cannot have decision-making power over the lives of American women for decades to come. If elevated to the high court, the legitimacy of everything Judge Kavanaugh touches will be questioned. For the good of the court and the good of the country, Judge Kavanaugh must withdraw his nomination.”

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was the first to come forward publicly with allegations against Kavanaugh, accusing him of pinning her to a bed while drunk at a house party and attempting to remove her clothing. Deborah Ramirez told the New Yorker in a report published Sunday that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party while they were both freshmen at Yale, thrusting his penis in her face and forcing her to touch it when she pushed him away.

“We understand why some might think railroading this nomination through is still a viable option,” Time’s Up wrote. “Profound culture shifts are difficult to comprehend in history books, let alone as they happen. The Supreme Court is 229 years old and women have had the right to vote in this country for less than a century. For far too long, the safety and dignity of women was secondary to the needs of powerful men.”

“But that era is done. The rules have changed. Thoughtful American citizens, regardless of political party, will not tolerate this man as an arbiter of justice on the nation’s highest court.”

“Judge Kavanaugh, do not delay the inevitable. Withdraw your nomination now,” the statement demands.

Blasey Ford will testify before the Senate Thursday regarding her allegations. Kavanaugh has denied the claims against him and in a Fox News interview Monday, said that he was a virgin in high school and for “many years thereafter” as a defense against the accusations. He has also said that the absence of a note on his 1982 calendar about the party at which he allegedly assaulted Blasey Ford backed up his denial.

The White House has not wavered in its support of Kavanaugh, with the president tweeting that he is a “fine man” after Blasey Ford’s allegations came to light. He tweeted that “if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities.”

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

His tweets sparked the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, in which survivors of sexual assault explained why they didn’t report their attacks.

Time’s Up staged a nationwide walkout Monday, calling on its supporters to wear black and use the hashtag #BelieveWomen to express support for Blasey Ford and Ramirez.