PopPolitics: Robert and Michelle King on How ‘The Good Fight’ Will Again Reflect the Trump Era(Listen)

WASHINGTON — Robert and Michelle King, the co-creators of “The Good Fight,” say that the third season of the show will delve into “how entertainment is often the enemy.”

“We have a plan [for season three] which is that one of the problems in the world is entertainment,” Robert King tells Variety‘s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM’s political channel POTUS. “One of the problems we have in politics, and where we are in the country, is facts have been rejected and truth has been rejected for a good narrative. The show gets very meta in looking at way the law participates in storytelling as a way to ignore the truth.”

He adds, “The best storytellers draw you closer to the truth. The worst storytellers keep reasserting lies. I know that sounds esoteric — I hope it will be entertaining. But it is really about how entertainment is often the enemy.”

They aren’t sharing many details, but it is a fitting theme given the current political environment and the current occupant of the White House.

The debut episode of “The Good Fight” featured Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) upset over Trump’s election and inauguration, and current events have given them ideas for storylines ever since. In season two, Diane’s firm believes it may have acquired the Trump “golden showers” tape, and goes on a quest to try to authenticate it.

“When the country is talking about a golden shower tape it would almost be criminal not to put it on television,” Michelle King says. The show had an “Indiana Jones quality to it, to hunt for this pee pee tape,” quips Robert. “Does it have the powers of the Lost Ark or does it not?”

In another episode, Diane and her law partners audition to be the firm to take on Trump’s impeachment.

While Trump and the political climate are not the sole basis for storylines, they do give the show a sense of being right in the present moment. Robert says that one of the challenges was that the news cycle has moved so fast that they risk seeming out of date by the time the episode debuts. They are able to plan spots where they can record substitute dialog, particularly when it comes to referencing the Robert Mueller investigation.

“We don’t ever say anything that isn’t true and present it as fact,” Michelle says.

