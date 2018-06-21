You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

PopPolitics: Robert and Michelle King on How ‘The Good Fight’ Will Again Reflect the Trump Era(Listen)

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Day 464" -- Episode 209 -- Pictured: Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart of the CBS All Access series THE GOOD FIGHT. Photo Cr: Patrick Harbron/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: CBS

WASHINGTON — Robert and Michelle King, the co-creators of “The Good Fight,” say that the third season of the show will delve into “how entertainment is often the enemy.”

“We have a plan [for season three] which is that one of the problems in the world is entertainment,” Robert King tells Variety‘s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM’s political channel POTUS. “One of the problems we have in politics, and where we are in the country, is facts have been rejected and truth has been rejected for a good narrative. The show gets very meta in looking at way the law participates in storytelling as a way to ignore the truth.”

He adds, “The best storytellers draw you closer to the truth. The worst storytellers keep reasserting lies. I know that sounds esoteric — I hope it will be entertaining. But it is really about how entertainment is often the enemy.”

They aren’t sharing many details, but it is a fitting theme given the current political environment and the current occupant of the White House.

The debut episode of “The Good Fight” featured Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) upset over Trump’s election and inauguration, and current events have given them ideas for storylines ever since. In season two, Diane’s firm believes it may have acquired the Trump “golden showers” tape, and goes on a quest to try to authenticate it.

Related

“When the country is talking about a golden shower tape it would almost be criminal not to put it on television,” Michelle King says. The show had an “Indiana Jones quality to it, to hunt for this pee pee tape,” quips Robert. “Does it have the powers of the Lost Ark or does it not?”
In another episode, Diane and her law partners audition to be the firm to take on Trump’s impeachment.
While Trump and the political climate are not the sole basis for storylines, they do give the show a sense of being right in the present moment. Robert says that one of the challenges was that the news cycle has moved so fast that they risk seeming out of date by the time the episode debuts. They are able to plan spots where they can record substitute dialog, particularly when it comes to referencing the Robert Mueller investigation.
“We don’t ever say anything that isn’t true and present it as fact,” Michelle says.
Listen below:
PopPolitics,” hosted by Variety’s Ted Johnson, airs from 2-3 p.m. ET/11-noon PT on SiriusXM’s political channel POTUS. It also is available on demand.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Politics

  • Peter Fonda2018 Palm Springs Film Festival

    Sony Pictures Classics Condemns Peter Fonda's Tweet But Won't Pull His Movie

    WASHINGTON — Robert and Michelle King, the co-creators of “The Good Fight,” say that the third season of the show will delve into “how entertainment is often the enemy.” “We have a plan [for season three] which is that one of the problems in the world is entertainment,” Robert King tells Variety‘s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM’s political […]

  • Nag the Vote

    Michelle King Fights 'The Good Fight' to Get Millennials to Show Up for Midterms

    WASHINGTON — Robert and Michelle King, the co-creators of “The Good Fight,” say that the third season of the show will delve into “how entertainment is often the enemy.” “We have a plan [for season three] which is that one of the problems in the world is entertainment,” Robert King tells Variety‘s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM’s political […]

  • Gavin Newsome Press

    Democrats Leaning Heavily on Hollywood Support to Win Back House

    WASHINGTON — Robert and Michelle King, the co-creators of “The Good Fight,” say that the third season of the show will delve into “how entertainment is often the enemy.” “We have a plan [for season three] which is that one of the problems in the world is entertainment,” Robert King tells Variety‘s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM’s political […]

  • ABC News Paul Manafort

    ABC News Apologizes for Incorrect Paul Manafort Graphic

    WASHINGTON — Robert and Michelle King, the co-creators of “The Good Fight,” say that the third season of the show will delve into “how entertainment is often the enemy.” “We have a plan [for season three] which is that one of the problems in the world is entertainment,” Robert King tells Variety‘s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM’s political […]

  • George Clooney and Amal ClooneyGeorge Clooney

    George and Amal Clooney Donate $100,000 to Aid Immigrant Children

    WASHINGTON — Robert and Michelle King, the co-creators of “The Good Fight,” say that the third season of the show will delve into “how entertainment is often the enemy.” “We have a plan [for season three] which is that one of the problems in the world is entertainment,” Robert King tells Variety‘s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM’s political […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad