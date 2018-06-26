Supreme Court Upholds Trump’s Travel Ban

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Tuesday, ruling 5-4 that the administration’s restrictions on foreign nationals entering the U.S. fell within the scope of presidential authority.
The ban — which included Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Venezuela, and Yemen — was challenged by the state of Hawaii.
More to come…
Popular on Variety
Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe
Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade
Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color
Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)
Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?
Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec
Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image
Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)
Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Tuesday, ruling 5-4 that the administration’s restrictions on foreign nationals entering the U.S. fell within the scope of presidential authority. The ban — which included Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Venezuela, and Yemen — was challenged by the state of […]
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Tuesday, ruling 5-4 that the administration’s restrictions on foreign nationals entering the U.S. fell within the scope of presidential authority. The ban — which included Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Venezuela, and Yemen — was challenged by the state of […]
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Tuesday, ruling 5-4 that the administration’s restrictions on foreign nationals entering the U.S. fell within the scope of presidential authority. The ban — which included Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Venezuela, and Yemen — was challenged by the state of […]
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Tuesday, ruling 5-4 that the administration’s restrictions on foreign nationals entering the U.S. fell within the scope of presidential authority. The ban — which included Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Venezuela, and Yemen — was challenged by the state of […]
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Tuesday, ruling 5-4 that the administration’s restrictions on foreign nationals entering the U.S. fell within the scope of presidential authority. The ban — which included Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Venezuela, and Yemen — was challenged by the state of […]
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Tuesday, ruling 5-4 that the administration’s restrictions on foreign nationals entering the U.S. fell within the scope of presidential authority. The ban — which included Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Venezuela, and Yemen — was challenged by the state of […]
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Tuesday, ruling 5-4 that the administration’s restrictions on foreign nationals entering the U.S. fell within the scope of presidential authority. The ban — which included Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Venezuela, and Yemen — was challenged by the state of […]