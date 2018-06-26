Supreme Court Upholds Trump’s Travel Ban

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Donald Trump
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Tuesday, ruling 5-4 that the administration’s restrictions on foreign nationals entering the U.S. fell within the scope of presidential authority.

The ban — which included Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Venezuela, and Yemen — was challenged by the state of Hawaii.

More to come…

 

  Donald Trump

    Supreme Court Upholds Trump's Travel Ban

  White House Shutterstock

    Sara Evans, 'American Idol' Alums to Perform at White House Fourth of July Event

  President Donald Trump speaks during a

    Trump Goes After Late Night Hosts at South Carolina Rally

  David Bossie Fox

    Fox News Suspends David Bossie for 'Cotton-Picking' Remark

  David Lynch Trump

    David Lynch Says Trump 'Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History'

  Supreme Court LGBT

    Supreme Court Sends Back Case of Florist Who Denied Service to Same-Sex Couple

  Sinclair Broadcast Group

    What's Next for the Other Big Merger: Sinclair-Tribune

