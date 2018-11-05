You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Supreme Court Rejects Net Neutrality Case

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
A police officer stands guard on the plaza outside the US Supreme Court of the first day on the bench for Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, DC, USA, 09 October 2018. Kavanaugh was confirmed by the US Senate 06 October 2018.Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh first workday, Washington, USA - 09 Oct 2018
CREDIT: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutte

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to a set of robust net neutrality rules put in place by the FCC in 2015, but this is by no means the end of the legal thicket over rules of the road for the internet.

A federal appeals court had upheld the rules, which prohibit internet providers from blocking or throttling content or selling off “fast lanes” of traffic so websites can get speedier access to consumers. In imposing the rules, the FCC reclassified internet service as a common carrier, a regulatory maneuver that was met with staunch opposition from major internet providers like Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon.

The FCC’s rules, though were largely repealed by the Trump era FCC in December. That action is also facing its own set of legal challenges in lawsuits filed by public interest groups and state attorneys general.

The Supreme Court’s decision to deny review was 4-3. The court said that Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch would have granted the petition, vacate the appeals court judgment and remand to that court “with instructions to dismiss the cases as moot.”

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not take part in consideration of the petitions. It’s unclear why Roberts did not participate, but Kavanaugh wrote a dissent in the case last year, when he sat on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

More Politics

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad