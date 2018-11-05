Supreme Court Rejects Net Neutrality Case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to a set of robust net neutrality rules put in place by the FCC in 2015, but this is by no means the end of the legal thicket over rules of the road for the internet.

A federal appeals court had upheld the rules, which prohibit internet providers from blocking or throttling content or selling off “fast lanes” of traffic so websites can get speedier access to consumers. In imposing the rules, the FCC reclassified internet service as a common carrier, a regulatory maneuver that was met with staunch opposition from major internet providers like Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon.

The FCC’s rules, though were largely repealed by the Trump era FCC in December. That action is also facing its own set of legal challenges in lawsuits filed by public interest groups and state attorneys general.

The Supreme Court’s decision to deny review was 4-3. The court said that Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch would have granted the petition, vacate the appeals court judgment and remand to that court “with instructions to dismiss the cases as moot.”

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not take part in consideration of the petitions. It’s unclear why Roberts did not participate, but Kavanaugh wrote a dissent in the case last year, when he sat on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.