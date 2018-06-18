Stars, Politicians React to Splitting of Immigrant Families: ‘They Deserve Better’

Kumail Nanjiani, Gina Rodriguez, Chrissy Teigen, Bill Clinton, and more stars and politicians are using their social media platforms to publicly denounce the government-sanctioned separation of immigrant parents from their children at the Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas.
“Immigrants are people who uproot their entire existence in search of better lives for themselves and their families,” Nanjiani tweeted. “They just want what everybody wants. #IAmAnImmigrant.”
Teigen — who is known for speaking out against the Trump administration and Republican policies — also tweeted a statement on behalf of herself and her husband, John Legend, on the president’s birthday, calling the separation policy “cruel, anti-family” and “against everything we believe this country should represent.” Teigen announced that she and Legend donated $72,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union in response, encouraging her followers to do the same.
“Jane the Virgin” star Rodriguez, who has been a vocal advocate for the undocumented community, joined the outcry as well, calling for Americans to support immigrant families. Rodriguez is currently developing a new series at CBS centered on immigrants.
“Children fleeing violence and unrest don’t deserve to be ripped from their families,” the actress wrote. “They have come knocking on America’s door asking for a safe haven and they deserve better.”
She added in a later tweet, “If we can’t imagine our own children being torn from our arms, how can we allow our government to use their powers to rip apart immigrant families? We must stand up for these families.”
Other public figures who have taken to social media to comment on the controversy include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Alyssa Milano, Ava Duvernay, Bill Clinton, and Judd Apatow, who called out the Murdoch family and Fox News as “part of this torturing of children.” Read more reactions below.