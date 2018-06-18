Stars, Politicians React to Splitting of Immigrant Families: ‘They Deserve Better’

Kumail Nanjiani, Gina Rodriguez, Chrissy Teigen, Bill Clinton, and more stars and politicians are using their social media platforms to publicly denounce the government-sanctioned separation of immigrant parents from their children at the Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas.

“Immigrants are people who uproot their entire existence in search of better lives for themselves and their families,” Nanjiani tweeted. “They just want what everybody wants. #IAmAnImmigrant.”

Immigrants are people who uproot their entire existence in search of better lives for themselves and their families. They just want what everybody wants. #IAmAnImmigrant — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 18, 2018

Teigen — who is known for speaking out against the Trump administration and Republican policies — also tweeted a statement on behalf of herself and her husband, John Legend, on the president’s birthday, calling the separation policy “cruel, anti-family” and “against everything we believe this country should represent.” Teigen announced that she and Legend donated $72,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union in response, encouraging her followers to do the same.

“Jane the Virgin” star Rodriguez, who has been a vocal advocate for the undocumented community, joined the outcry as well, calling for Americans to support immigrant families. Rodriguez is currently developing a new series at CBS centered on immigrants.

“Children fleeing violence and unrest don’t deserve to be ripped from their families,” the actress wrote. “They have come knocking on America’s door asking for a safe haven and they deserve better.”

Children fleeing violence and unrest don't deserve to be ripped from their families. They have come knocking on America's door asking for a safe haven and they deserve better. #WhereAreTheChildren #FamiliesBelongTogether — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 1, 2018

She added in a later tweet, “If we can’t imagine our own children being torn from our arms, how can we allow our government to use their powers to rip apart immigrant families? We must stand up for these families.”

If we can’t imagine our own children being torn from our arms, how can we allow our government to use their powers to rip apart immigrant families? We must stand up for these families. #WhereAreTheChildren #FamiliesBelongTogether — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 1, 2018

Other public figures who have taken to social media to comment on the controversy include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Alyssa Milano, Ava Duvernay, Bill Clinton, and Judd Apatow, who called out the Murdoch family and Fox News as “part of this torturing of children.” Read more reactions below.

The MURDOCH family is part of this torturing of children. They own the propaganda machine. Fox stars and show runners should speak up! Journalists and athletes should speak up! Maybe their executives should speak up! @SethMacFarlane can’t be the only one with a conscience. https://t.co/gmXSfJUROb — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

If EVERY Fox Star and show runner said this policy was evil and protested to the Murdoch family it would make a huge difference in this national debate. https://t.co/9Jo0ktbFPT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

Babies torn from their parents.

Can’t stand it! Will be watching@GayleKing and her colleaques LiVE from Texas. @CBSThisMorning 7am — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 18, 2018

I don’t care what your politics are, we can’t be a country that separates children from their parents. Do something about this, here. https://t.co/0ozLcxxmxC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 18, 2018

This is a thread for folks who want to quote the Bible and are not white nationalists using scripture to advance your racist agenda. I’ll start: “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." – Matthew 19:13-14 https://t.co/pWxJN34m4Q — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 15, 2018

Hey guys, this is us. We are doing this. Right now. How can we make this stop!? https://t.co/CKgvNBVB9R — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) June 17, 2018

MAKE THEM PUBLIC: Demand the @whitehouse make public each-and-every one of the 100 federal camps separating children and families. And let our elected officials inside. From NY to CA; From the Dakotas, to the border of Texas. The fight for humanity is on. This is not America. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 18, 2018

On this Father’s Day I’m thinking of the thousands of children separated from their parents at the border. These children should not be a negotiating tool. And reuniting them with their families would reaffirm America’s belief in & support for all parents who love their children. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 17, 2018

"It was a simple decision…" – Stephen Miller "The children will be taken care of – put into foster care or whatever…" – John Kelly “…God has ordained (Government) for the purpose of order.” – Sessions It’s "The Democrats." – Herod https://t.co/ZVqqiMLKjj — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 16, 2018

“These are not cages. They are enclosed spaces made with chain link fences.” The redefinition of common words is something the Nazis did. It worked. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 18, 2018