DOJ to Bring Charges Against North Koreans for Sony Hack

The Justice Department plans to announce charges against North Koreans they say were behind the hacking attack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, according to a report from ABC News and the Washington Post.

The charges also will be brought for the Wannacry ransomware attack last year.

The Post reported that the charges would be brought against Pak Jin Hook, who works for North Korean military intelligence.

In addition, the Treasury Department is expected to announce sanctions on certain North Korean nationals.

The Sony attack was devastating to the studio, and wiped from computers scores of confidential emails that were later posted by Wikileaks. At the time, authorities said that they traced the source of the attack to North Korea. The studio had been preparing to release Seth Rogen and James Franco’s movie “The Interview,” which depicted the assassination of Kim Jong Un. The North Korean regime condemned the movie but denied involvement in the attack.

A Justice Department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The charges would be brought on the same day that President Donald Trump tweeted about the support he has received from Kim. He wrote, “Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims ‘unwavering faith in President Trump.’ Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!”

Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018

