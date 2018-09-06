DOJ to Bring Charges Against North Koreans for Sony Hack

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sony Pictures Studio Culver City
CREDIT: DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP PHOTO

The Justice Department plans to announce charges against North Koreans they say were behind the hacking attack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, according to a report from ABC News and the Washington Post.

The charges also will be brought for the Wannacry ransomware attack last year.

The Post reported that the charges would be brought against Pak Jin Hook, who works for North Korean military intelligence.

In addition, the Treasury Department is expected to announce sanctions on certain North Korean nationals.

The Sony attack was devastating to the studio, and wiped from computers scores of confidential emails that were later posted by Wikileaks. At the time, authorities said that they traced the source of the attack to North Korea. The studio had been preparing to release Seth Rogen and James Franco’s movie “The Interview,” which depicted the assassination of Kim Jong Un. The North Korean regime condemned the movie but denied involvement in the attack.

A Justice Department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The charges would be brought on the same day that President Donald Trump tweeted about the support he has received from Kim. He wrote, “Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims ‘unwavering faith in President Trump.’ Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!”

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Politics

  • Sony Pictures Studio Culver City

    DOJ to Bring Charges Against North Koreans for Sony Hack

    The Justice Department plans to announce charges against North Koreans they say were behind the hacking attack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, according to a report from ABC News and the Washington Post. The charges also will be brought for the Wannacry ransomware attack last year. The Post reported that the charges would be […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Calls Scathing New York Times Op-Ed 'Gutless'

    The Justice Department plans to announce charges against North Koreans they say were behind the hacking attack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, according to a report from ABC News and the Washington Post. The charges also will be brought for the Wannacry ransomware attack last year. The Post reported that the charges would be […]

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock

    Mystery White House Official Claims Staffers Are Working Against Trump

    The Justice Department plans to announce charges against North Koreans they say were behind the hacking attack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, according to a report from ABC News and the Washington Post. The charges also will be brought for the Wannacry ransomware attack last year. The Post reported that the charges would be […]

  • Alex Jones Marco Rubio

    Alex Jones, Marco Rubio Face Off Outside Senate Hearing: 'Don't Touch Me Again'

    The Justice Department plans to announce charges against North Koreans they say were behind the hacking attack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, according to a report from ABC News and the Washington Post. The charges also will be brought for the Wannacry ransomware attack last year. The Post reported that the charges would be […]

  • Christopher Lawford Dead

    Christopher Lawford, Actor and JFK's Nephew, Dies at 63

    The Justice Department plans to announce charges against North Koreans they say were behind the hacking attack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, according to a report from ABC News and the Washington Post. The charges also will be brought for the Wannacry ransomware attack last year. The Post reported that the charges would be […]

  • Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, left, accompanied

    Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg, Twitter's Jack Dorsey Testify on Capitol Hill

    The Justice Department plans to announce charges against North Koreans they say were behind the hacking attack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, according to a report from ABC News and the Washington Post. The charges also will be brought for the Wannacry ransomware attack last year. The Post reported that the charges would be […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad