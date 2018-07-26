Justice Department Investigating Broadcasters Over Ad Sales Communications

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sinclair
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is investigating whether communications between advertising teams at TV station groups like Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Company violated antitrust laws, a source familiar with the probe confirmed to Variety.

The Justice Department’s investigation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, grew out of the Antitrust Division’s examination of Sinclair’s proposed merger with Tribune Co., the source said. The $3.9 billion deal, which would create a broadcast giant with more than 200 stations, is now in doubt, after the FCC voted last week to send the merger to an administrative law judge for review.

A spokesman for Tribune declined to comment. A Sinclair spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment, but earlier told the Journal, “It is our policy not to comment on a potential investigation. It is our understanding that this is not specific to Sinclair, but focuses on the larger broadcast industry.”

At issue is whether communication between advertising sales teams led to higher rates for advertising spots.

The Justice Department never gave the green light to Sinclair’s merger, despite speculation that approval was imminent.

Related

Sinclair’s merger with Tribune faces an Aug. 8 deadline for either side to walk away from the deal. If they proceed with their merger plans, they would likely face months, if not a year, of proceedings before the administrative judge. Other companies who have faced such a prospect have abandoned their plans.

The FCC contends that Sinclair may have misrepresented its plans to divest stations as a way to comply with media ownership rules. The commission is asking the judge to determine whether a series of proposed station sales were in fact “sham” transactions to skirt the rules.

Sinclair has denied that it misled the FCC. A spokesman said last week, “at no time have we withheld information or misled the FCC in any manner whatsoever with respect to the relationships or the structure of those relationships proposed as part of the Tribune acquisition. Any suggestion to the contrary is unfounded and without factual basis.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Politics

  • Sinclair

    Justice Department Investigating Broadcasters Over Ad Sales Communications

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is investigating whether communications between advertising teams at TV station groups like Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Company violated antitrust laws, a source familiar with the probe confirmed to Variety. The Justice Department’s investigation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, grew out of the Antitrust Division’s examination of Sinclair’s proposed […]

  • Kaitlin Collins

    White House Bans CNN Reporter From Trump Event

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is investigating whether communications between advertising teams at TV station groups like Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Company violated antitrust laws, a source familiar with the probe confirmed to Variety. The Justice Department’s investigation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, grew out of the Antitrust Division’s examination of Sinclair’s proposed […]

  • Ajit Pai Free Speech

    FCC Chairman Says He Stands by Sinclair Decision in Wake of Trump Tweet

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is investigating whether communications between advertising teams at TV station groups like Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Company violated antitrust laws, a source familiar with the probe confirmed to Variety. The Justice Department’s investigation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, grew out of the Antitrust Division’s examination of Sinclair’s proposed […]

  • The United States Capitol Building, Washington

    Gonring, Spahn and Associates to Open Office in D.C.

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is investigating whether communications between advertising teams at TV station groups like Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Company violated antitrust laws, a source familiar with the probe confirmed to Variety. The Justice Department’s investigation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, grew out of the Antitrust Division’s examination of Sinclair’s proposed […]

  • Lucille Lortel Awards 2015 full list

    Cher, Reba McEntire and 'Hamilton' Creators to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is investigating whether communications between advertising teams at TV station groups like Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Company violated antitrust laws, a source familiar with the probe confirmed to Variety. The Justice Department’s investigation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, grew out of the Antitrust Division’s examination of Sinclair’s proposed […]

  • Ajit Pai Free Speech

    Appeals Court Dismisses Challenge to FCC's 'UHF Discount'

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is investigating whether communications between advertising teams at TV station groups like Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Company violated antitrust laws, a source familiar with the probe confirmed to Variety. The Justice Department’s investigation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, grew out of the Antitrust Division’s examination of Sinclair’s proposed […]

  • Georgia Lawmaker Jason Spencer Resigns After

    Georgia Lawmaker to Resign After Shouting Racial Slur on Sacha Baron Cohen's Show

    WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is investigating whether communications between advertising teams at TV station groups like Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Company violated antitrust laws, a source familiar with the probe confirmed to Variety. The Justice Department’s investigation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, grew out of the Antitrust Division’s examination of Sinclair’s proposed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad