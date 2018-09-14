Shonda Rhimes to Headline LA Promise Fund Voter Registration Event

Shonda Rhimes
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety

Shonda Rhimes will give the keynote speech at a Sept. 28 event to promote civic engagement, and voter registration and turnout ahead of the midterm elections, as part of the LA Promise Fund’s Girls Build Summit.

Organizers say about 10,000 young women and girls are expected to attend the event, which is organized in partnership with When We All Vote, which is co-chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama and has a number of celebrity events planned for that week.

The event will take place at USC’s Galen Center, and also feature Delaney Tarr and Syrah Simon, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. They will have a conversation about grassroots activism with California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

Rhyon Brown of “Empire” will host the event and  DJ Smiles Davis will spin music.

“I think it’s simple, we can sit on the sidelines or we can help create change,” Rhimes said.

“I want them to know that their vote counts and the power of their vote will not only help to elect candidates that reflect their values, but also shape the future of their communities and this country,” she said.”They have the huge opportunity to be change agents.”

The summit is the anchor event of the Girls Build program, which has focused in the past on issues like healthcare, immigration, the environment, and homelessness.

