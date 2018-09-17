Senate Sets Hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, Accuser Christine Blasey Ford

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Monday to hear testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who came forward with accusations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

Kavanaugh also will testify at the hearing, setting up a dramatic moment in the confirmation process. Both indicated on Monday that they were willing to testify.

The White House issued a statement on Monday afternoon, saying that “Judge Kavanaugh looks forward to a hearing where he can clear his name of this false allegation. He stands ready to testify tomorrow if the Senate is ready to hear him.”

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump praised Kavanaugh as “one of the finest people that anybody has known” and a person who “never even had a little blemish on his record.” He said that the Senate “will go through a process and hear everyone out.”

Ford came forward on Sunday with her claim that a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her down and attempted to take off her clothes at a party around 1982.

The new hearing delays a planned Judiciary Committee vote on Thursday on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. The full Senate was expected to take up his nomination next week.

The situation already is drawing comparisons to the confirmation process for Clarence Thomas, who in 1991 seemed to be on his way to confirmation until Anita Hill, who worked for him at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Education, accused him of sexual harassment. Her testimony, and Thomas’s later denials, riveted the country and drew huge TV audiences.

Thomas was confirmed, but the hearings had huge political ramifications and raised awareness of workplace sexual harassment. Hill is now leading an entertainment industry commission on sexual harassment, launched after allegations surfaced against Harvey Weinstein and other industry figures.

Ford initially declined to come forward. According to the Post, she contacted the publication’s tip line as Kavanaugh was under consideration by Trump, and she later sent a letter to Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), who forwarded it to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).