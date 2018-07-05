Scott Pruitt, Embattled Environmental Protection Agency Chief, Resigns

WASHINGTON — Scott Pruitt has resigned as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, following a series of scandals in how he used the perks of his position for personal gain.

In a tweet, President Donald Trump said that Andrew Wheeler, the deputy administrator, will serve as its acting chief.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright,” Trump wrote.

Pruitt is the subject of more than a dozen investigations into his ethical conduct as the chief of the EPA, including his use of government-funded air travel, his use of an extensive personal security detail, and plans to purchase a $43,000 secure phone booth.

He also faced other questions of whether he was properly using staff resources. The New York Times reported in June that Pruitt had asked an EPA employee to help coordinate a business venture, reportedly for his wife to set up a Chick-fil-A franchise. He also accepted a low-cost lease on a condo in Washington from the wife of an industry lobbyist.

The drip, drip, drip of stories of how Pruitt spent agency funds and used his office proved embarrassing for the Trump administration, and over the past few days it became clear that he probably would not survive in that position for much longer. Although he attended the White House Fourth of July celebration on Wednesday, a White House spokesman earlier in the week said that the most recent revelations were “troublesome, and there are many of those troublesome reports.”

Trump, though, praised Pruitt for his moves at deregulation, something that made him a target of environmental groups.

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), tweeted in response to Pruitt’s resignation that it was “About. Damn. Time.”

But he said that Wheeler also was problematic when it came to favoring industry over the environment.