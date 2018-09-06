Sarah Huckabee Sanders Posts New York Times Phone Number to Urge Calls on Op-Ed Source

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out a message on Thursday urging those who want to know the identity of the “gutless coward” who wrote a scathing anonymous New York Times op-ed about President Donald Trump to call the publication’s opinion desk. Her message included the Times’ phone number.

“For those of you asking for the identity of the anonymous coward,” Sanders said, along with a note.

The message called the Times “complicit in this deceitful act.”

Washington has been in a guessing game over the identity of the author of the op-ed, and several Trump administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, have issued denials.

The author wrote that there was a resistance working within the administration to thwart the president’s worst impulses. The author said, “we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.”

Hours after the op-ed was posted to the Times website, Trump condemned it and said the publication “must” identify the author for “national security purposes.” The person was identified only as a “senior administration official,” although a tweet about the story used the pronoun “he.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters that “if you’re not interested in helping the president, you shouldn’t work for the president as far as I’m concerned.”

Nancy Pelosi, the House Minority Leader, said that “the president saying it is treason is a manifestation of his instability.”

“It probably won’t take long for us to find out who wrote it. Who has denied it already? The Vice President, that was my first thought,” she added. “By the process of elimination, it will probably come down to the butler, who probably has the most knowledge of the presidents in the White House. But it is a sad statement.”

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Politics

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders Posts New York Times Phone Number to Urge Calls on Op-Ed Source

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out a message on Thursday urging those who want to know the identity of the “gutless coward” who wrote a scathing anonymous New York Times op-ed about President Donald Trump to call the publication’s opinion desk. Her message included the Times’ phone number. “For those […]

  • Cory Booker Says He'll Violate Senate

    Cory Booker Says He'll Violate Senate Rules to Release Kavanaugh Email

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out a message on Thursday urging those who want to know the identity of the “gutless coward” who wrote a scathing anonymous New York Times op-ed about President Donald Trump to call the publication’s opinion desk. Her message included the Times’ phone number. “For those […]

  • Sony Pictures Studio Culver City

    DOJ to Bring Charges Against North Korean Citizen for Sony Hack

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out a message on Thursday urging those who want to know the identity of the “gutless coward” who wrote a scathing anonymous New York Times op-ed about President Donald Trump to call the publication’s opinion desk. Her message included the Times’ phone number. “For those […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Calls Scathing New York Times Op-Ed 'Gutless'

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out a message on Thursday urging those who want to know the identity of the “gutless coward” who wrote a scathing anonymous New York Times op-ed about President Donald Trump to call the publication’s opinion desk. Her message included the Times’ phone number. “For those […]

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock

    Mystery White House Official Claims Staffers Are Working Against Trump

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out a message on Thursday urging those who want to know the identity of the “gutless coward” who wrote a scathing anonymous New York Times op-ed about President Donald Trump to call the publication’s opinion desk. Her message included the Times’ phone number. “For those […]

  • Alex Jones Marco Rubio

    Alex Jones, Marco Rubio Face Off Outside Senate Hearing: 'Don't Touch Me Again'

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out a message on Thursday urging those who want to know the identity of the “gutless coward” who wrote a scathing anonymous New York Times op-ed about President Donald Trump to call the publication’s opinion desk. Her message included the Times’ phone number. “For those […]

  • Christopher Lawford Dead

    Christopher Lawford, Actor and JFK's Nephew, Dies at 63

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out a message on Thursday urging those who want to know the identity of the “gutless coward” who wrote a scathing anonymous New York Times op-ed about President Donald Trump to call the publication’s opinion desk. Her message included the Times’ phone number. “For those […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad