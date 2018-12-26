Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after undergoing surgery, according to a court spokesperson.

“Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital yesterday and is recuperating at home,” Kathleen Arberg, a public information officer for the Supreme Court, confirmed to Variety via email.

Ginsburg, 85, had two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung on Friday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

The court announced last week that there was “no evidence of any remaining disease.” Scans showed no cancerous growth elsewhere, and no additional treatment is currently planned.

Ginsburg was hospitalized in November after falling in her office and fracturing three ribs. The nodules were discovered during tests to treat her rib fractures.

Ginsburg’s health has been the subject of public concern since the justice is a prominent progressive voice on the bench. She has faced two prior cancer battles and had a stent placed to open a blocked artery in 2014. Ginsburg also previously fractured two ribs in 2012.

The liberal justice was appointed to the court by Bill Clinton in 1993. Ginsburg has said she plans to stay on the bench as long as she can do the job “at full steam.” Ginsburg has become a pop culture icon, and was the subject of the documentary “RBG.” Felicity Jones currently stars as a young Ginsburg in the biopic “On the Basis of Sex.”