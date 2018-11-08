You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Fractured Ribs

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after she fell in her office and fractured three ribs, according to the Court.

The 85-year-old was taken to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort during the night.

More to come…

