Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity to Campaign With Trump at Midterm Eve Rally

Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity will campaign with President Trump for his final midterm on a Monday night in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Both are stalwart backers of Trump, and his campaign called them “longtime friends” and “conservative media legends.” Also appearing at the rally will be entertainer Lee Greenwood. Limbaugh is a native of the Missouri community, while Hannity has been an informal adviser to the president. Bill Shine, White House deputy chief of communications, is a longtime former Fox News executive who worked closely with Hannity, including stints as his executive producer.

Trump also has rallies scheduled on Monday in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Cleveland, Ohio.

Also on Monday, a number of entertainment figures will finish up the midterm campaigns by participating in a Telethon for America to encourage voting, with streaming across several platforms including YouTube, Facebook Live and Comedy Central Online. Amy Schumer, Charlize Theron, Judd Apatow, Alyssa Milano and Jessica Alba are among the participants. Although many of them support a “blue wave” winning back Congress, the event is being billed as nonpartisan and is supported by former First Lady Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative.

Hannity previously appeared in campaign spot for Trump in 2016.